



JACKSON TWP. Remodel work is done on the Cinemark movie theater on Dressler Road in Jackson Township and the new and improved Cinemark Movie Bistro has emerged.

The theater reopened for movies in mid-December and the bistro opened on Jan. 31, offering customers a dine-in theater experience.

This is one of the first conversions from a dollar movie theater to a Movie Bistro in Ohio. Movie goers can now order hot meals and have them served while they are watching a movie. The traditional popcorn, candies and soda options are still available. But for those looking to eat more of a meal during the movie, there is a full menu of options.

Patrons can order shareables, salads and sandwiches, sliders, burgers, wings and tenders, tacos, pizza and flatbead pizzas and dessert.

Cinemark Marketing and Promotions Manager Alexandria Williams said that the food is made from all fresh ingredients. The only frozen foods used are those that go in the fryer like the wings and chicken tenders.

“Cinemark is based in Plano, Texas, and we’ve converted other dollar theaters in other states, but it is relatively new to Ohio,” Williams said. “We decided to convert the theater in (Jackson Township) to give our consumers a new experience with the bistro. There will also be newer movies shown in the theater.”

In addition to the hot food, there are milkshakes available. Plus, beer, wine and frozen and specialty cocktails can be ordered if a consumer is of legal age.

There were 10 theaters in the building but one of was converted to the kitchen. The other nine were updated with new luxury loungers that feature electric powered, plush, oversized and heated chairs. The lobby has also been updated with new flooring and colors.

The lobby also has three kiosks where movie goers can purchase or pick up online tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at the guest services desk.

“We just thought North Canton and Canton was a great place for the Movie Bistro,” Williams said. “We are excited to have it open for our customers and to offer the various food and drink options and the luxury loungers.”