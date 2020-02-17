



JACKSON TWP. There is a new burger place in the Belden Village area.

Coaches Burger Bar officially opened on Jan. 27 in the Belden Village Commons at 4834 Everhard Rd. NW. The new family-friendly eatery is where the Fox & Hound was located.

The 10,000 square foot restaurant has had a complete remodel and offers a bar, booths, tables, pool tables and big screen televisions. It is the sixth restaurant in the chain owned by Patrick Howlett. The first Coaches opened in the Youngstown suburb of Poland in 2015. There are also Coaches in Austintown, Boardman, Lisbon, Salem and now Stark County.

“I was employed by another national restaurant chain and worked in Canton and I got to know and love the area,” Howlett said. “I thought it would be perfect opportunity to open a store that was outside of our regular area which is the Youngstown/Columbiana area.”

The burger bar will employ 55 people both full and part-time. The menu includes appetizers, salads, pizza, sandwiches, a kids’ menu and a list of specialty burgers.

“What sets us apart is that we pride ourselves on the food first and foremost. We have 15 signature burgers, 40 beers on tap both craft and domestic and we have plenty of room for office parties,” Howlett said.

The three top selling burgers include the Bacon Shroom with Swiss cheese, mushrooms and herb aioli over bacon; the Cleveland Burger with grilled kielbasa, BBQ sauce and slaw; and the Day Break with American cheese, an egg over tator tots, pickled jalapenos and buffalo sauce.

“Our milkshakes are amazing, and we always offer a milkshake of the month. They are all made with real ice cream,” Howlett said.

A few of the milkshakes listed on the menu include the Nutter Butter, spike shake, cotton candy shake and a cupcake shake. Diners will also find a burger of the month and a beer of the month on the menu.

Howlett was presented a Proclamation for opening in the area from a representative from U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez’s office during the ribbon cutting.

“I want to congratulate Patrick and his team for opening their new restaurant in the area and if the Chamber can do anything to help, let us know,” said Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer Steven Meeks.

“We are so glad to be here in Canton who has welcomed us with open arms. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with the community,” Howlett said.