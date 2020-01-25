On Dec. 14, the Black River FFA participated in the novice state parliamentary procedure career development event at The Ohio State University. The parliamentary procedure competition is an assessment of a student’s ability to participate effectively in a business meeting or other group decision-making situations. The team performs in a FFA mock-type meeting for a panel of judges. In addition, each member must also complete a written evaluation containing questions that test their knowledge on the rules of parliamentary procedure.



This year’s junior team included Parliamentary President Cassandra Stroud, Vice President Zoey Bungard, Secretary, Karissa Long, Treasurer Katie Segar, Sentinel Breann Czarny, Reporter Jeffery Czarnty, Student Advisor Jacob Mennell and member Kennadi Fusco.



The novice team placed fourth in their room. Black River Superintendent Chris Clark helped to prepare the team.







First-year members awarded blue jackets



COLUMBUS — The Ohio FFA Foundation recently announced it will be awarding the symbolic FFA jackets to several first-year members. Students from across Ohio applied to receive the jackets as part of the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by Beck’s Hybrids and the Ohio FFA Foundation.



Beck’s Hybrids is committed to helping provide FFA jackets for first-year members who otherwise may not be able to afford the jacket. With the generosity shared from community supporters and the Beck’s Hybrids dealer network, 179 FFA jackets were awarded to first-year Ohio FFA members.



Black River FFA members who earned a jacket this year include Kennadi Fusco, Piper Neff, Leigha Cleary, Eric Groesser, Kirstie Kray, Zoey Bungard, Evan Ladina, Jacob Mennell, Zoie Quillen, Katie Segar and Jeffery Czarny.



"On behalf of everyone at Beck’s, I want to congratulate the winners of this year’s Blue Jackets," said Eric Rife, Beck’s sales support manager in Ohio, in a prepared statement. "It was a joy to see so many people involved in this project. I remember the feeling I had when I received my FFA jacket as a freshman. I took a lot of pride in wearing it. It’s great to see the next generation of FFA members sharing that same feeling. Thank you to everyone that was involved in making this program such a huge success."



Jacket donors included Beck’s Hybrids and 24 Beck’s dealers around the state as well as several other individuals and community supporters.



The blue corduroy jacket is part of FFA official dress, the organization’s uniform worn at local, state and national events. FFA jackets open doors for students by allowing them to participate in competitions, conferences and events. Through these programs, members learn life skills that will serve them for years to come.



"For more than 80 years, the blue corduroy jacket has been a symbol of leadership development, personal growth and career success. With the support of generous donors, students across Ohio now have the opportunity to learn life lessons and create lasting memories through their FFA membership," said Jessica Parrish, executive director of the Ohio FFA Foundation, in a prepared statement.



The Ohio FFA Foundation is a cooperative effort among education, business and industry to support and inspire Ohio FFA members. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more information about the Blue Jackets program, visit ohioffa.org/foundation/programs/blue-jackets.

