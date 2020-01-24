City of Ashland
1141 Redburn Drive, Ashland; Michael A. Farley and Steven W. Farley to John V. Ajian, Jr.; $30,000.
506 W. Main St. Ashland; Charles R. Clark to Heather S. Gerbino and Timothy W. Harrod; $66,900.
253 and 267 South St., Ashland; George E. Franklin and M. Ann Franklin to Midwest Estates; $175,000.
48 W. Main St., Ashland; Turk Main Rental, LCC to Shanrock Properties, LCC; $98,000.
101 South St., Ashland; David M. Lee, Lisa Lee, Robert G. McClaran, Cynthia E. McClaran to Substance Church; $300,000.
4.169 acres on Commerce Parkway, Ashland; Timothy Enterprise, LLC to Sajid Chaudhry; $475,000.
Hanover Township
12.151 acres on Township 539, Loudonville; Atlee Kauffman and Rachel Kauffman to KJC Land, LCC; $66,000.
Jackson Township
4140 Cedar Lane, West Salem; Thomas M. Bittler and Janis K. Bittler to Robert Uhl and Christine Uhl; $35,000.
319 Ohio 302, Ashand; Marjorie L. McQuate to William S. Vaughn; $109,000.
Montgomery Township
1587 Ohio 511, Ashland; Aaron W. Fick to Brooke C. Dessenberg and Joshua N. Early; $160,000.
Perry Township
403 County Road 1302, Polk; Jennifer L. Dininger to Sherry A. Butcher; 0.829 acres; $154,000.