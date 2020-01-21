Each year the Wayne/Ashland County Dairy Service Unit announces a scholarship award winner and an outstanding dairy youth award winner at its annual meeting in March. The 2020 annual meeting is scheduled for the evening of March 19 at the Buckeye Agricultural Museum. Applications are now being accepted for both the scholarship and outstanding dairy youth awards.



The Wayne/Ashland Dairy Service Unit Scholarship was created to provide financial assistance for those students in Wayne and Ashland counties who desire to further their education beyond the high school level in the field of agriculture. Special consideration is given to applicants who plan to or who are continuing their education in dairy or a field of study related to the dairy industry. Students who will be graduating from high school in 2020, as well as first- and second-year students enrolled in a post high school program are eligible to receive the scholarship award.



The board will determine the number of scholarships and the amount of each scholarship according to the available funds, with at least one scholarship of $1,000. Preference will be given to first-time recipients.



Each year the Wayne/Ashland Dairy Service Unit selects an outstanding dairy youth to honor. The winner receives a $250 award and a plaque. The award recipient is an individual who has achieved excellence in their dairy project through participation in the 4-H or FFA program in the current or prior years. Award winners demonstrate outstanding performance in all aspects of dairy (not just showing but to include activities such as judging teams, knowledge bowl and skillathon) and other 4-H or FFA activities (Jr. Leaders, Jr. Fair Board, etc.) To be considered for the award, individuals must be nominated by a 4-H adviser or vocational agriculture instructor/FFA adviser.



Application forms for both the scholarship award and the outstanding dairy youth award are available at the Wayne County Extension office and on the Wayne County Extension website. Go to http://go.osu.edu/agwayne and click on the "Dairy Service Unit Scholarship Award" heading.



Applications for both the scholarship and outstanding dairy youth awards are due to the Wayne County Extension Office (428 W. Liberty St., Wooster, OH 44691) by Feb. 15. Contact the Wayne County Extension office at 330-264-8722 for more information.



Dairy Service Unit management and production awards



The Wayne/Ashland Dairy Service Unit provides a Dairy Herd Management award to recognize a farm that does an outstanding job of managing and caring for their milk cows as demonstrated by metrics for milk production, milk quality, herd health, nutrition and animal comfort. The award includes a plaque and a check. Dairy producers are nominated by veterinarians, nutritionists, industry professionals or consultants. Those individuals may either fill out the award application for the farm, or they can contact a member of the Wayne/Ashland Dairy Service Unit Board and verbally nominate a farm. The dairy service unit board will then follow up to collect the application information from the farm. Depending upon the applications, two awards are given, one for Holstein herds and another for colored breeds. Applications are available on the Wayne County Extension website. Go to http://go.osu.edu/agwayne, and click on the "Dairy Herd Management Award" heading in the left column. Award applications are due to the Wayne County Extension office by Feb. 15.



Dairy herd owners interested in the cow lifetime production recognition award must submit an official DHI individual cow test page with the last completed lactation between January 2019 and December 2019 to the Wayne County Extension Office by Feb. 15. Eligibility requirement for the award: Holsteins must have 225,000 pounds or more of production. Colored breeds need to have 175,000 or more pounds of production.



For more information about either award, contact the Wayne County Extension office at 330-264-8722.



No-Till Round Table meeting



Anyone who practices no-till is invited to come and share their experiences and exchange ideas with other no-tillers. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m. in the lounge meeting room of the County Administration Building, 428 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Call 330-749-2704 for more information.



Current farm management issues webinar series



A lunch and learn webinar series focusing on current farm management issues is offered over the noon lunch hour beginning Wednesday, Feb. 5 and continuing on consecutive Wednesdays through March 25. The series utilizes Zoom meeting technology and allows participants to listen from the comfort of their farm or home office. February topics include Using Financial Statements, Leasing and Financing Agreements, Grain Contracts and Markets, and Workers Compensation. March topics include Working with an Ag Lender, Estate Planning, 2020 Grain Marketing Strategies and Recruiting, Hiring and Retaining Farm Employees. The cost for the webinar series is $25. All sessions start at 11:45 a.m. and conclude by 1:15 p.m. More information, as well as a registration link is available at go.osu.edu/fm2020. Registration deadline is Jan. 31.



Rory Lewandowski is an OSU Extension Agriculture & Natural Resources Educator and may be reached at 330-264-8722.