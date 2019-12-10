



JACKSON TWP. The recently opened Dough Co. Doughnuts & Coffee shop 4742 Hills & Dales Road, has been a busy place since the doors opened on Nov. 1. The Bowers family, which owns and operates the shop, picked a perfect time to enter the local market, just in time to serve up some delights for all the major holidays.

Some of the signature holiday doughnuts customers will find in the comfortably furnished shop include a red velvet cake doughnut that can be ordered glazed, iced or with cream cheese. It is also serving its tasty cherry honeymooners with cherry filling inside. The holiday offerings come with icing in the holiday colors. There are also other favorites iced and sprinkled with cheerful, fun holiday colors.

One of the owners, Tami Bowers, said that the company also offer a Christmas Box the week before Christmas Day with six mixed doughnuts. People can call in advance and order the box for pickup. Bowers said demand has been so strong, that it has often run out of doughnuts, but customers can call ahead at 330-915-8053 and preorder on any day in any amounts.

The new store is the third shop owned and operated by the Bowers family. Robert and Tami Bowers; their children, Langston, Grayson, Christian, Eren; and Bob Dunn, who is like family, are working as a team to make the business successful.

The family moved from the Fort Worth area in Texas to the Dover area eight years ago. Robert and Tami and their son, Grayson, were all working in the area for the oil and gas industry and they decided they wanted to relocate to the area. The couple has one other daughter who is still living in Texas.

The family wanted to get out of working in oil and gas and do something entrepreneurial. Robert Bowers had opened a doughnut shop while living in Texas and had perfected all of the recipes before the family decided to open a shop in the Dover area.

“My dad has always said that quality is everything and that he will never sacrifice quality,” Grayson said. “He also always said that if you are going to do something, you might as well do it at your best. Our kitchen is the Dover location, and everything is made fresh every morning there and then drivers from the other two locations stop there to pick up their doughnuts for the day.”

The family opened the first location in Dover in 2016, then opened a second shop in Sugarcreek in the summer of 2018 before opening in Jackson Township this fall. The Bowers also brought more than just the doughnut recipes with them from Texas. They are also selling Kolaches which are highly popular throughout the Lone Star State.

“The Kolaches are filled with bacon, sausage, or pepperoni and cheese. They have been pretty popular here in the Canton store so far,” Tami said.

Tami Bowers said the cream sticks and old fashion doughnuts are some of the best sellers in the Dover and the Jackson Twp. shops.

“Part of our quality is that we never refrigerate our dough,” Grayson Bowers added. “We let the dough do what it does and always use it fresh. Another couple of things we do special include glazing our cream sticks and we use real butter in our white cream. Many bakers use lard, but we use butter.”

He said the first Saturday the company was open in Dover, it sold 1,300 cream sticks.

“When we realized how popular white cream is in the area, we researched the best ways to make it and then perfected it to our quality level and my dad wanted to use butter instead of lard. We also make all of our own peanut butter icing,” Grayson Bowers said.

The family decided to open a shop in Jackson Township because they had customers coming in at the Dover location who said they were driving from Stark County.

“We just knew we had to open a shop here in Canton. The community support from the Dover area and now the Canton area has been amazing. People in Dover would bring us homemade meals at the shop when they noticed we were working so many hours. The Canton community has made us feel the same kind of welcome,” Tami Bowers said.

Grayson Bowers said they want to employ seven full-time people in Jackson and they are still hiring people for that location. The company employs 24 people across all locations. The Jackson shop is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The shops also have seven varieties of coffee, hot tea, hot chocolate, sodas, juices and milk (Grayson Bowers said it also has strawberry milk which can be difficult to find).

“One of our goals is to create a family environment in our shops that is comfortable and cozy. We want all of our customers to leave with a smile on their face,” Tami Bowers said.

“Having a doughnut is a nice refrain from the stresses of life.,” Grayson Bowers added.

Grayson and Tami Bowers said the Canton location is looking for a couple of local charities to donate unsold doughnuts to every day. If interested, call them at 330-915-8053.