WAYNE COUNTY



Baughman Township — Virginia Markley to Cat Land Co Ltd., $534,338.



Deanna Domer to Kenneth R. Ertle, 3418 Mount Eaton Road, $47,660.



Canaan Township — Marsha Reber to S&A Asset Holding Company Llc., East Britton Road, $83,500.



Patty M. Smith to Levi Hostetler and Marvin Hostetler, 202 W. Britton Road, $92,000.



Ervin L. and Sharon A. Waters to Bert E. Reed, 207 Middle St., $22,000.



Richard E. and Barbara A. Bishop to Elizabeth A. Bard, 128 Middle St., $62,000.



Weston K. and Amy J. Skaggs to Zachary J. and Dianna N. Garrett, 219 Main St., $115,000.



Chester Township — Eloise Snoddy to John A. and Ada L. Miller, 11238 Ashland Road, $235,000.



Chippewa Township — Kelly Conkey to Justin Duzyk, 18030 Edwards Road, $113,500.



P N Gilcrest Limited Partnership to Portage Street Properties, 8 Gates St., $60,000.



Clinton Township — Mark E. Scheibe to Chriss W. and Della K. Steiner, 9042 S. Funk Road, $125,000.



Michael E. and Jacqueline M. Frost, successor trustee to Lori J. Hauser, 704 Grandview Ave., $160,000.



Karen M. Myers, Larry D. Kister and Marvin H. Kister to Emily J. Dawson, 430 W. Liberty St., $130,000.



Congress Township — Brenda Popovich to Emily A. Cool, 3045 W. Easton Road, $154,000.



Joni K. Yoder to Adam R. and Sarah E. Winchell, 4333 W. Pleasant Home Road, $178,000.



Todd D. Bowman to Bryan S. and Amanda J. Doll, 4501 W. Pleasant Home Road, $160,000.



Leonard and Deborah Larsen to West Branch Rifle & Pistol Club Inc., $255,000.



Margarete Wise to Derek P. Wise, $40,095.



Philip and Jean L. Keener to Sara K. Howman, 10333 Martin Road, $80,000.



East Union Township — Gary Lewis and Nicole Weaver to Speedway Llc., 39 S. Vine St., $22,000.



Shirl and Patti Evans to Speedway Llc., 11920 E. Lincoln Way, $70,000.



Harold and Heather Kennedy to Christopher J. and Tanya J. Minnick, 1150 S. Kansas Road, $167,000.



Franklin Township — Jacob J. and Lisa R. Schlabach to Clemance L. and Susan R. Hochstedler, 6393 Hoy Road, $240,650.



Jacob J. and Lisa R. Schlabach to Andy E. and Esther A. Raber, $652,524.



Allen D. and Linda M. Hostetler, to Harley J. Martin, 4006 Buss Road, $149,000.



Joan E. Butts to Christopher B. Butts, 3872 Todd Lane, $174,000.



Green Township — Jeffery A. and Krista D. Mills to Krishtin A. and Felicia D. Gibson, 3270 Eby Road, $94,500.



Glen D. and Lois M. Smucker, trustees, to Deborah K. Zimmerman, $65,695.



Pakhongkham Simmavanh to Eric M. and Robyn L. Speelman, 11648 Back Massillon Road, $31,000.



Orrville — Leonard J. and Bernice L. Williams to Scott A. and Alyse B. Roberts, 429 W. Market St., $129,200.



Paint Township — Donald and Barbara Gatti to Donald R. Jr. and Stephanie L. Gatti, 16816 Dover Road, $126,000.



Plain Township — Loretta M. Walter to Marty and Emily Flickinger, 1291 S. Elyria Road, $25,000.



Bonita L . Roman to Richard S. and Monica L. Fisher, 248 S. Firestone Road, $75,000.



Jeffrey C. and Joyce A. Grant to Zachary and Holly Hawk, 1072 Porter Drive, $182,000.



Kathy L., Kelly G. and Shawny G. Kaufman to Kathy L. Kaufman and Shawny G. Kaufman, Blachleyville Road Rear, $587,076.



Rittman — Carl T. and Cecilia D. Jervis to Vicki L. Foster, 120 N. Main St., $80,000.



W. Todd Wilde to Steve Rufener, Metzger Ave., $46,130.



Steve Rufener to W. Todd Wilde, 258 Rufener St., $33,650.



Eileen Yenikaliotis and Daniel and Jennifer Hartzler to Daniel and Jennifer Hartzler, 67 Medina St., $11,750.



Tonya L. Moses to Michelle and Scott D. Brosch, 52 Washington Ave., $113,898.



Salt Creek Township — John K. Weaver, trustee, to Ervin J. and Dora E. Hostetler, 8833 Harrison Road Rear, $150,000.



Aaron U. and Barbara A. Hostetler to Kaleb A. Yoder, 10826 Dover Road, $287,500.



Claudia Cramer to Tayler C. Whitmyer and Christopher A. Reed, 143 N. Mill St., $107,500.



Wayne County National Bank of Wooster to Weaver Mark and Michelle Weaver, 121 N. Mill St., $260,000.



Sugar Creek Township — David R. Martin, successor trustee, to Farriss Dairy Farms Inc., 18029 Jericho Road, $185,000.



Farriss Dairy Farms Inc. to Mark A. and Alison L. Wilson, $200,000.



P. Graham Dunn Inc. to Toop II Llc., 1523, 1533 Zuercher Road, $1,000,000.



Wayne Township — Discount Grocery House Llc. to Jon B. and Tina M. Allen, 6819 Cleveland Road, $75,000.



Wooster — Stephen K. Kochs to John and Dorothy D. Maes, 2467 Townsend Drive, $200,000.



Military Warriors Support Foundation to C 2 Renovations Llc ., 1545 Portage Road, $111,000.



Earl J. Landes to G&G Metro Llc., 2612 Christmas Run Blvd., $100,000.



Karen L. Sutton to Joao P. R. Reis and Camila L. Thomazella, 2715 Eastwood Drive, $183,000.



Daniel L. and Marietta R. Skerston to John M. and Marjorie J. Hetzel, co-trustees, 4050 Inverness Drive, $289,900.



Michael V. Brown to Carolyn G. Olive, 2452 Barrington Way, $172,500.



Weaver Custom Homes Inc. to Christopher and Sara A. Flannery, 2618 Wetherington Lane, $254,550.



Cody V. Walk to Jamie Royse, 637 Oak Hill Road, $123,500.



Michael J. and Billie P. Palmer to Gregory J. and Megan P. Murphy, 1526 Overlook Drive, $168,000.



Terry R. Snyder to Josiah and Cassandra Hunter, 1634 Cleveland Road, $162,500.



Donald P. and Vicky Wallbaum to Cody V. and Holly M. Walk, 2078 Normandy Drive, $220,000.



Andrew M. and Kelly A. McMullen to Bruce E. and Linda M. Arthurs, 1496 Bent Tree Drive, $270,000.



Wooster Township — Jennifer N. Cook to John M. and Kirstie R. Ogden, 1866 Burnetts Corner Road, $290,000.



Stephanie S. Dickerson, aka Stephanie S. Rice to Double K. Farm Ltd, Canal Road, $72,000.



Claudia A. Grimes to Wooster Cemetery Association, 1581 Madison Ave., $290,000.



HOLMES COUNTY



Berlin Township — Daniel D. and Velma Mast to Andrew R. and Laura R. Hershberger, 5.0 acres B-04, $140,000.



Jacob N. and Ada M. Yoder to M.K. Investment Properties, 1.62 acres of B-06, $129,680.



Clark Township — Noah L. and Emma Yoder to Duane D. and Kristina N. Mast, 8.11 acres, $275,000.



Hardy Township — Eugene R. Force to Nathan W. Coblentz, 6624 Township Road 309, $80,000.



Holmesville Village — Karen Crouch to James M. and Amanda D. Reed, 310 Main St., $57,000.



Knox Township — Patricia A. Cramlett to 21st Mortgage Corp., 6382 State Route 514, $41,000.



Millersburg Village — Luera Mtn Investments to Clearview Investments, 1.239 acres MV-08, $250,000.



Prairie Township — Joseph A. and Elsie M. Miller to Leon D. and Leanna J. Shetler, 7159 Township Road 570, $250,000.



Richland Township — Ronald M. and Diana R. Miller to Anthony Stutzman and Allen A. Stutzman, 1597 Township Road 31, $325,000.



Saltcreek Township — Isaac I. and Esther Stutzman to Ivan Jr. and Susanna Stutzman, 6355 Township Road 606, $210,000.



Walnut Creek Township — Valleyside Acres to Dutchman Hospitality Group, 21.24 acres, $977,224.



Philip and Kathryn Wengerd to Jacob J. and Kathryn I. Miller, 2240 Township Road 415, $420,000.



Washington Township — Robin M. Breitenbucher to Jermey Landes, 7161 Township Road 466, $69,300.



Karen A. Vannewirk to Brandon and Vanessa Leyda, 14688 Township Road 467, $290,000.