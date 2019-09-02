LOUDONVILLE — Creative Outlet, downtown Loudonville’s unique magnet store that provides shoppers with Native American merchandise and jewelry, will celebrate its 40th anniversary Sept. 9-22.



The event will include special sales and promotions including refreshments on the weekends, raffle drawings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for $25 gift certificates, 30 percent off storewide, and 40 percent off on selected merchandise, according to Jill Dunlap, a 28-year employee at the business who, with daughter-in-law Megan Dunlap, now manages it.



Creative Outlet founder Victoria Balsamo, who moved from Loudonville to St. Augustine, Fla., two years ago, will be back for the event.



Megan Dunlap is a 10-year veteran in the business. Also working there are Maxine Wiberki, a longtime friend of Balsamo who has worked at the store for eight years; and Sue Dickman, who has been affiliated with the store for 12 years and worked there the past three.



Contacted by telephone in Florida, Balsamo said the anniversary celebration "has special meaning for me this year because it will probably be my last with the business. I am working on arrangements to pass the store along to a new owner. I am not certain of the timing, but I do not expect to own the business much longer."



Balsamo founded Creative Outlet in 1979 "as an outlet for my work as a silversmith. I did silversmithing work and sold items made by local crafters on consignment."



"After five years of working in poverty, and as I was actually considering closing the business, I took a trip out west and was exposed to the fantastic art work done by Native American artists, not just paintings and jewelry, but other craft items, clothing, and other items," she said. "I decided to refocus the business to concentrate on Native American art, to go along with my silversmithing. That turned out to be a great match, and the business really took off."



Creative Outlet started at a side entrance to the building that now houses Amish Oak Furniture.



"I set up an outdoor booth on Main Street in front of the building at the first sidewalk sales I participated in, in August of 1979," she remembered. "I started the business back before there was an Amish Oak Furniture Store. Other neighboring businesses at the time were a Ward Realty office, the Brass Plate Restaurant and the old Loudonville Restaurant."



Now age 66, Balsamo visited Florida a decade or so ago and fell in love with the historic city of St. Augustine.



"I bought a house there nine years ago, and since selling my home in Loudonville two years ago, I haven’t been back," she said. "I will be back for the anniversary celebration, however.



"The store, the business, was my identity in Loudonville, even though critics told me I would never succeed in it when I started out because I was not well enough known," Balsamo added.



She is a native of the east coast, and moved to Ohio while in her 20s.



She said she is very happy with the way the two Dunlaps, Jill and Megan, have taken over management of the business. "They have intelligently made changes in reaction to the changes in the Loudonville business situation," she said. "For instance, since there are no longer women’s clothing stores here, they have added a line of women’s clothing."



Meanwhile, she is very happy in her new home community of St. Augustine.



"I set up my silversmithing business down here and it is flourishing," she said. "I wake up to see roseate spoonbills in the morning at my home, which overlooks the Intracoastal Waterway. And I’m involved. For instance, this coming Sept. 3 I will lead a senior citizens singles group on a luncheon outing through the local Council on Aging."



She said St. Augustine and its surrounding St. John’s County is the fastest growing county in Florida.



Most of what she does in St. Augustine is with the accompaniment of her dog Gus, a husky-lab mix that was given to her back in Loudonville by friend Al Raubenolt.