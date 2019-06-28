WAYNE COUNTY



Baughman Township — Bennet K . Charlton to GWF Properties Llc., Burton City Road, $115,000.



Marshall Estates MHP LLC. to Marshallville DG Llc., 60 S, Main St., $111,000.



Canaan Township — Amanda M. Raber to Timothy Arnold, 14994 Friendsville Road, $215,000.



Harley R. and Heidi M. Snode to Katlyn A. and Aric M. Kuppe, 8765 Cleveland Road, $210,000.



Randy L. Jackson to Marleigh Rose E. and Chad R. Stewart, 127 South St., $182,000.



Brock E. Hartzler to Meagan Laura Barker, 204 Stebbins Drive, $179,000.



Milkmart Property II Llc. to SCF RC Funding IV Llc., 134 S. Main St., $1,516,372.



William G. Ryneer to Rachel M. Cranston and Chad A. Ewing., 232 S. Crestview Drive, $169,900.



Chippewa Township — John E . Baker, trustee and Mary K. Whitman to John E. Baker, trustee, 18809 Warwick Road, $140,000.



Michael J. Hammond toJeremy M. Gibson and Stephen D. Gibson, 13932 Hatfield Road, $133,500.



Leroy J. LeFever, trustee to Paul Sebe and James I. Sebe, 5574 Taylor Road, $180,000.



Sean W. Linder to Michelle M. Gainer, 11 Greenwood Drive, $87,000.



Clinton Township — Sheri L. Boals to April D. and Jeremy J. Baker, 13533 Shreve Road, $155,000.



J. Hostetler Keystone Masonry Llc to Aaron L. Miller and Christine N. Alexander, 742 N. Market St., $90,000.



Congress Township — Josephine Salupo, trustee to Bradford and Betty Kennedy, Rainbow Highway, $13,000.



Julia L. Warman to Trina M. Taylor, 8296 Palmer Road, $110,000.



Gean F. Riffel to Orville S. Jr. and Rebecca L. Shaw, Greeley Street, $2,500.



East Union Township — Nelson A. and Fannie A. Miller to Emiller Holdings Llc., 7838 Buss Road, $550,000.



Green Township — Robert D. and Wanda M. Lengacher to Andrew J. Ochrin, 5930 Akron Road, $118,000.



Joanne O. Weaver to Matthew and Michelle Kindle, 728 E. Main St., $63,000.



Tracy Kolarovsky to Michael H. and Billie K. Bone, 116 Gable Lane, $212,500.



Milton Township — Elmar Properties Llc. to Jason Hicks, $54,900.



Orrville — Habitat For Humanity In Wayne County Inc. to Daniel and Bridgette Kaser, 220 Hall St., $180,000.



Mark T. and Marilyn J. Endicott to Nathan A. and Alisha K. Wiles, 1259 Independence Drive, $269,900.



Bruce A. and Carol S. Ubelhart to Eric W. and Elizabeth M. Ubelhart, 1999 Primrose Lane, $227,800.



Paint Township — Esta Llc. to South Market Holdings Llc., 15965 Main St., $80,000.



Plain Township — Willard Bolick to Goad Carlos D. Goad Jr., 7883 Blachleyville Road, $132,000.



Rittman — Patricia A. Burkhart to Juli Pratt, 108 Fairlawn Ave., $79,000.



Bradley E. and Heather M. Fast to Josiah J. Allison and Yulia G. Novotny, 112 Clover St., $103,000.



Alec M. and Leeann Fissel to Thomas Whalen, 53 Grant St., $98,000.



Salt Creek Township — Joe Jr. and Verna E. Miller to Oren D. and Katie E. Keim, 5065 Graber Road, $525,000.



Sugar Creek Township — Cheryl M. Sumser, successor trustee to Marcia V. and Herman A. Hill III, 375 Pres Vannes Drive, $247,500.



David L. and Mary J. Miller to Willie R. Miller and Elnora J. Mast, 1391 S. Wenger Road, $250,000.



Johnny D. and Coleen Diggs to Jacob D. and Chelsey M. Legan, 1101 Kohler Road, $245,000.



Theron D. and Beverly S. Hershberger, co-trustees to Timothy N. Stanford and Christine E. Dye, 803 Briarcrest Lane, $115,000.



Wayne Township — James L. and Dianne L. Howell to Marlene L. and Michelle L. Oney, 3099 Tamarack Lane, $234,900.



Wooster — Palermo III Realty to Palermo Real Estate Properties Llc., 558 E. Liberty St., $195,000.



Karl L. Roller, trustee, to Emil Miu, 348 Larwill St., $55,000.



Benjamin R. Stahl to Terry A. Sears, 153 Spink St., $40,000.



Gregory A. Force to Kevin R. Mullet, 886 Woods Edge Court, $145,000.



Jacob D. Whitacre to Bruce Leatherman and Diane L. Bailey, East Highland Avenue, $29,975.



McKenzie L. Mullet to Alexander D. Caskey, 317 Ihrig Ave., $147,500.



Matthew J. and Ami K. Hammond to Linda J. Lash, 2513 Imperial St., $140,000.



Janos and Elizabeth Lakatos to Colby Long and Keeri Hilp, 1257 Briarcrest Circle, $265,000.



Nicole R. Brostowitz to Edwin J. and Samantha L. Feil, 2329 Grandview Ave., $120,000.



Trisha K. Morgan to David L. and Ashley L. Morgan, 2512 Imperial St., $115,000.



Ann L. King to Logan A. Yoder, 336 Kurtz St., $120,000.



Milkmart Property II Llc. to SCF RC Funding IV Llc. 2349 Akron Road, $1,516,372.



Beverly Richards to Peter L. and Erzsebet Regan, 921 Scovel Ave., $148,000.



Wendy Sue Starr, trustee to Rabatin Rentals Ltd., 3755 Cleveland Road, $370,000.



Paul E. Indorf to James L. and Dianne L. Howell, 1508 Ashton Way, $179,000.



Wooster Township — James A. Mace to Bobby and Christie Shutt, 1177 Sunnyview Lane, $197,900.



Geoffrey R. and Suzanne S. Souers to Joseph D. and Natalie R. Geitgey, 2644 Timothy Pace, $210,000.



Speelman Robert D. and Wilma L. Speelman to Linda Bibiloni and Danielle Sobczyk, 170 S. Fry Road, $280,000.







HOLMES COUNTY



Baltic Village — Matthew D. Troyer to Rachel D. Wengerd, 1551 County Road 575, $195,000.



Berlin Township — Andy R. and Mary Ellen Troyer, and Leroy and Susan Troyer to John M. and Elizabeth J. Miller, 4.20 acres, R6, T9, 04, L11, $126,030.



Paul J. and Darlene K. Yoder to Joshua R. and Kristie E. Keim, 6334 County Road 203, $240,000.



Vernon A. and Mabel Weaver to Duane V. and Linda A. Weaver, 1.42 acres, Township Road 351, $38,000.



John Paul and Carrie Raber to Cephas D. and Amy S. Miller, 4355 US 62, $250,000.



East Holmes Development to Roger and Jean Ames, 5175 Falcon Drive, Lot 63, $305,000.



Clark Township — Levi N. and Betty S. Yoder to Wilma J. Hershberger, 2.04 acres, R4, T8, S16, $140,000.



Holmesville Village — Daniel K. Eichelberger and Avram Strizu to Jerry A. Yoder, 212 Smith St., Lots 62 and 63, $103,000.



Killbuck Village — Aaron K. Vaughan to Mark and Sarah Peterson, 255 S. Main St., Lot 183, $115,000.



Norma Threet to Richard W. and Sandra F. Patterson, 290 Allison Ave., Lot 42, $115,000.



Killbuck Township — Charles and Jent Straits to Aaron L. and Rebekah K. Gerber, 18.43 acres, R7, T8. S15, $170,000.



Knox Township — Charles E. and Wilma J. Yonts, South Ridge Drive, Lot 129, $6,000.



October Hill Camplot Owners Association to Ronald D. and Aleta K. Powers, Delaware Lookout Lots 462 and 461, $8,200.



Mechanic Township — Jim Jelinek to Conrad L. Yoder, 15.26 acres, Township Road 102, $160,000.



Anthony L. III and Katthryn Suschill to Robert and Lori Murray, 3092 Buckhorn Drive East, $272,000.



Nashville Village — Keith E. Hottle to Bradi L. Henderson, 212 E. Millersburg St., Lot 8, $67,000.



Prairie Township — Luella R. and Ruth R. Wengerd to Ammon A. Wengerd, 6970 Township Road 323, $225,000.



Christopher R. and Lydia A. Bischoff to Nathan M. and Tanisa M. Chrapowicki, 2.38 acres, Private Road 579, $135,100.



Ripley Township — Aden and Erma Mast to Albert L. and Lydia L. Mast, 12176 State Route 226, $130,000.



Saltcreek Township — Roy Yoder Construction to Nelson and Staci Miller, 6991 State Route 241, $139,125.



Rebecca Yoder to Aaron A. and Ada D. Raber, 7.28 acres (R12, T14, S2), $426,000.



Walnut Creek Township — Wayne D. and Shelly R. Troyer to James L. and Jane D. Martin, 2538 County Road 144, $267,500.



Rebecca Yoder to Mount Hope Fence Co., 5 acres, R12, T14, S2, $265,000.



Rebecca Yoder to Paul N. and Michelle E. Troyer, 5 acres, R12, T14, S2, $175,000.