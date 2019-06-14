City of Ashland



309 Arthur St., and 203 Maple St., Ashland; Arthur Street Medical Complex to Third Street Community Clinic; $215,000.



427 W. Liberty St., Ashland; Ned C. Sponsler (trustee) to Michael S. Van Royen (trustee); $110,000.



1013 Summit Drive, Ashland; Dina L. Miller to Michael J. Campbell and Michele L. Thompson; $97,000.



700 Buena Vista Ave., Ashland; Chet Claypool and Nicole D. Claypool to Larry B. Viers and Cathy E. Viers; $127,500.



626 Cleveland Ave., Ashland; Richard Eberhart to The Huntington National Bank; $26,850.



1600 Greenbriar Drive, Ashland; Gloria M. Holmes to US Bank Trust (trustee); $150,000.



853 Avalon Drive, Ashland; Michael R. Miller and Janette L. Rogers to Ethel M. Bauer; $110,000.



284 N. Countryside Drive, Ashland; Danielle T. Beckett to Christopher R. Chartier and Kimberly A. Chartier; $250,000.



1202 Overlook Drive, Ashland; Nationstar Mortgage to Barry V. Whitt; $66,152.



1736 Pinebrook Court, Ashland; The Curely Family Irrevocable to The Sturgeon Preservation Trust; $176,900.



Green Township



838 Ohio 95, Loudonville; Darlow C. Bartram and Beverly J. Bartram to Joseph Bartram; 5.052 acres; $155,000.



131 W. First St., Perrysville; JP Morgan to Stauffer ALND Holdings; $26,500.



Jackson Township



1284 Laurel Drive, West Salem; Andrew M. Smith and Karen P. Smith to Lois L. Martell; $154,900.



2134 Tarragon Drive, West Salem; Darrell A. Hall to Brooks A. Curtis; $1,000.



1271 Tupelo Lane, West Salem; Lenard Pack Jr. and Barbara J. Pack to Steven P. Seabolt and Shellie J. Seabolt; $225,000.



Loudonville



403 N. Adams St., Loudonville; David A. Benfield and Melnee B. Benfield to Marissa D. Cox; $78,000.



Mifflin Township



1 acre on County Road 1908, Ashland; James R. Maul and Peggy Harpster Maul (trustees) to John D. Harmon and Patricia A. Harmon; $5,000.



318 Schiago Trail, Ashland; James E. Youngs and Sue E. Youngs to John S. Leedy and Colby L. Burkhart; $275,000.



Milton Township



1300 Ohio 39, Ashland; Joshua B. Bowman and Abbigail L. Bowman to Albert Elias Sousa; 2.197 acres; $265,000.



3.522 acres on County Road 1353, Ashland; Susanna L. Goschinski Trust to Joan Hoffert and Bradley E. Hoffert; $40,000.



1610 Ohio 603, Ashland; L. Denis Blake and Mary M. Minick-Blake to Jonathan W. Boyd; 1.878 acres; $75,000.



Mohican Township



2057 Ohio 89, Jeromesville; Joseph Lehman and Rutheda Lehman to Weldon C. Schultz and Julie A. Schultz; $220,000.



1877 Ohio 89, Ashland; Joshua Wilkerson and Sommer J. Wilkerson to Kasey Harper; 3.267 acres; $130,000.



Montgomery Township



1175 Township Road 793, Ashland; Craig C. Wentworth to Kevin C. Foeman and Remy J. Foeman; 1.10 acres; $156,000.



1461 Township Road 973, Ashland; G&K Rowland Builders, Inc. to Charles L. Helbert and Tasha M. Helbert; 1.078 acres; $267,000.



1344 Township Road 523, Ashland; Eric J. Wentworth to Lisa M. Riley; 2.905 acres; $165,000.



Orange Township



939 Township Road 773, Ashland; Larry B. Viers and Cathy E. Viers to John F. Moody and Kayla D. Moddy; $99,000.



808 Ohio 58, Ashland; Wesley W. Workman and Mary A. Workman to Harry Burke; $55,000.



Perry Township



1121 County Road 175, Polk; Mark J. Smith, Jr. to Shelly R. Gierhart; $137,000.



Perrysville Township



0.573 acres on Ohio 39, Perrysville; DeAnn R. Snodgrass (trustee) to Harold L. Garnsey and Connie Sue Garnsey (trustee); $24,000.



Vermillion Township



2189 Ohio 511, Perrysville; Teressa M. Mills to Roy C. Willson and Amy L. Wilson; 3.0 acres; $50,000.