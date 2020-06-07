ProVia earns Gold Safety Award



SUGARCREEK — ProVia has received the 2019 NCMA/ICPI Gold Safety Award for its track record in the production of manufactured stone veneer. The honor is bestowed annually upon plants that demonstrate a commitment to the well-being of their employees and their work environment. A select few manufactured stone producers received this distinction, which means ProVia is among an elite group of manufacturers demonstrating exceptional care for the safety of employees.



This annual award program is open to all production and manufacturing facilities of members of the National Concrete Masonry Association (NCMA) and the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI). Participants were eligible for awards through their OSHA 300A logs or equivalent Canadian injury reports from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019. Gold awards are given based on two formulas, one for Incident Rate (IR) and Days Away for Restrictions and Transfer Rate (DART).



"We congratulate our employees at ProVia’s manufactured stone facility for their dedication and commitment to safety," said ProVia President & CEO Brian Miller in a prepared statement. "They’re achieving high levels of success in both the quality of our manufactured stone products and the processes we use to produce them."



Miller and Hostetler recognized



KIDRON – Two Everence staff members from Northeast Ohio were recently recognized at the 2020 Everence National Conference for their outstanding member service.



David A Miller, charitable services representative, was honored with the Everence Charitable Services award. Owen Hostetler, CLU®, ChFC®, CFP®, financial consultant, was honored with the Everence Annuities award.



Due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Everence employees attended this year’s event remotely as award presenters spoke from the organization’s corporate headquarters in Goshen, Indiana.