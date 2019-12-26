NOON NEW YEAR’S EVE — Come to the Wayne County Public Library’s Main Library in Wooster at 220 W. Liberty St. to help bring in the New Year (just a little bit early) on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will have crafts, games and activities. The event will finish with a balloon drop at noon. This celebration is for anyone too young or too old to stay up late. No registration is required. For more information, call 330-262-0916 or visit online at wcpl.info/events .



VARIETY SHOW — Orrville Community Theatre will offer The New Year’s Eve Variety Show on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Orrville Community Theater located in the Save-A-Lot Plaza at 307 Hostetler Road, Orrville. Featuring Improv 841, the night will include singing, dancing, silliness and everything in between. Snacks and treats will be a part of the $7 ticket.



KING AND I — Tickets are on sale for the Wayne County Performing Arts Council’s production of "The King and I." General admission tickets are $14 at the door and $12 if purchased in advance on the WaCPAC website (www.wacpac.org). Seating is limit. Evening performances will be presented on Saturday, Jan. 4, Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. Matinees are being offered Sunday, Jan. 5 and Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. all at Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St. in Wooster.



FAREWELL EVENT Celebrate the "Coming Full Circle" Farewell Event at Mitchell’s Orchard, 1217 Township Road 1153, Ashland, on Monday, Dec. 30 from 6-10 p.m., in honor of Yvonne "Granny G" Goschinski. There will be food trucks and live music from Tom’s Kitchen Table. Tickets are $20 and include four free drink samples. The tickets can be purchased at the door. Half of the ticket sales will benefit No Child Goes Hungry because Goschinski always believed that children should never go hungry.



HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE — Spring Hill Historic Home, located in northeast Massillon on 12 acres of historic farmland situated just east of the Lake Avenue intersection with Wales Road (State Route 241), is open for self-guided holiday-themed tours and music of the fully decorated home inspired by some of your favorite Christmas carols until Jan. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. each day except New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Admission is $4 for adults. Children 5 years old and younger are admitted for free. Additional information is available at: www.springhillhistorichome.org or www.facebook.com/springhillhh .Spring Hill Historic Home is a nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation committed to education and historic preservation. It is supported almost exclusively by volunteer efforts and both member and public participation. Spring Hill is accredited as a National Historic Landmark and is a recognized site for the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom and the Ohio Friends of Freedom Society.