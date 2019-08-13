Meet Hutch. Hutch is around 3 years old and is a bloodhound mix. He is the happiest boy to ever come through the shelter. He is always happy and wagging his tail.



Hutch enjoys being outside and following a scent. He will often be sniffing up a tree looking for something. Hutch is a smart boy. Hutch can be goofy and adorable when it suits him. He is looking for a home with the possibility of hunting. He is a smart boy and would not be hard to train.



Visit the Guernsey County Dog Shelter at 62824 Bennett Ave., Cambridge, or call 740-432-2219 for more information.