V. Lavaughn "Bonnie" Wilson, of Ashland, will celebrate her 95th birthday on Aug. 17.



Bonnie was born Aug. 17, 1924 in Woodsfield. She has lived in Ashland most of her life.



Her family including her daughters Rita Lydick and Kristi Kirtland will be celebrating with a family reunion.



Birthday wishes may be sent to 330 Davis Road, Ashland, OH 44805.