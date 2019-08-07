Farmers’ market to start



The Barnesville Farmers’ Market will take place the first and third Saturday of August of 2019. Anyone interested in setting up, feel free to contact Jane Jarrett at 740-484-1519.



Miles for the Mission planned



The First Baptist Church of Barnesville (94 Shady Lane) will have the third Miles for the Mission 5K Run/ Walk on Aug. 31. Preregistration ends Aug. 17. Race-day Registration opens at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds from the race go to support the mission team. Applications can be downloaded at https://www.fbcbarnesvilleohio.com/5K_run_walk. If there are any questions or if anyone would like to volunteer to help during the race, contact Dara Butler at 740-238-0736.



Super Sidewalk Sale set



A Super Sidewalk Sale is set for Thursday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Barnesville. There will be vendors, food, fun and sales. The event is sponsored by the Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce.



Chamber of Commerce meetings



The following is a list of 2019 Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce meetings: Aug. 14 at noon, Ohio Hills Health Services (host) at New Life Center, 219 W. Church St.; Sept. 11 at noon, Sulek & Dutton - Pike 40 (host), at Youth Center, 130 W. Church St.; Oct. 9 at noon, Harvey Goodman (host) at New Life Center, 219 W. Church St.; Nov. 13 at noon at Astoria Place, 400 Carrie Ave.; and Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St.



Mining equipment show set



The 16th annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show will take place Sept. 7-8 on Ohio 519 between US 22 and New Athens. Visit www.Facebook.com/ocmes for information.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are opo the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.