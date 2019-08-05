LOUDONVILLE — The Mohican Area Community Fund has officially begun its 2019 Have A Mohican Heart campaign, Co-President Matt Young announced recently.



"The MACF has once again set a goal for $90,000 to distribute to over 30 local beneficiaries," Young said in a news release. "The campaign accepts tax deductible donations from individuals, businesses and organizations around the Mohican Area. Employees of participating companies also can set up payroll deduction to make ongoing donations to the MACF."



Locals also will see canisters around at local businesses for the MACF’s Every Penny Counts campaign. The students of the Loudonville-Perrysville School District participate in this campaign, where the top donating classes from each building win a pizza party, Young added.



"Several events hosted throughout the year also provide an opportunity to raise funds," Young continued. "Another Comedy Night has been set for Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Loudon Post 257 of the American Legion in Loudonville after the success of last year’s Comedy Night, held at Landoll’s Castle."



You also can find the MACF participating in other events around the area. The MACF has recently implemented its monthly "Restaurant Run," where one local restaurant per month donates a percentage of its income to MACF on a certain day. Dates and times can be found on MACF’s web page.



For those who shop online, you can use Amazon Smile and name MACF as your beneficiary. A portion of your purchase then will go to support MACF.



The campaign will reach its end during the spring of 2020, when the MACF will allocate the funds raised, Young said. Grant applications will be posted at that time. Since 2009, the MACF has given over $700,000 locally, according to records of fund Treasurer Erin Frankford.



Also serving on the MACF Board of Directors are President Jane Stoops, Vice President Wende Lance and Secretary Jennifer Portz.



Learn more or donate online by visiting www.mohicanacf.org and follow MACF on Facebook. MACF is in its 44th year of service to the Loudonville, Perrysville and the Mohican Area community.