Four different Metro Regional Transit Authority bus routes remain impacted by the Howe Avenue work. These detours will be in effect until late October:



Route #7 inbound: Independence Turnaround, left on Independence Avenue, right on Home Avenue, left on Howe Avenue to Cuyahoga Falls Avenue, continue inbound.



Route #7 outbound: Howe, right on Home, left on Independence Avenue, to Independence Turnaround.



Route #34 inbound: Independence Turnaround, left on Independence Avenue, left on Home, continue inbound.



Route #34 outbound: Home, right on Independence Avenue, to Independence Turnaround.



Route #51, #53 inbound: Howe, right on Home, left on Independence Avenue, to Independence Turnaround.



Route #51 outbound: Independence Turnaround, left on Independence Avenue, right on Home, left on Howe, to state Route 8.



Route #53 outbound: Independence Turnaround, left on Independence Avenue, right on Home, to Cuyahoga Falls Avenue.



Riders can use Metro’s free Howe Avenue shuttle to journey to the businesses along Howe. The shuttle does a continuous loop from Independence Turnaround. From June 1 through July 28, the shuttle had about 4,785 passengers on board, according to Halee Gerenday, public relations specialist for Metro RTA. Six of the eight bus routes have seen a decline in ridership when comparing June 1 through July 28 of this year with the same period of time last year. These routes have recorded a decline in ridership: Route 7, by 4,384 passengers; Route 10 by 2,566; Route 12 by 1,970; Route 19 by 6,343; Route 34 by 7,606; and Route 53 by 337. The other two routes — 51 and 59 — both tallied a slight increase in ridership — with 46 and 191 more passengers, respectively.



Gerenday said the bus routes will be restored to their normal routes after this year’s work is finished in late October. The detours that are being used will return when the project resumes in May 2020, added Gerenday.