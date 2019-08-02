Weather



Friday: A mix of sunshine and clouds. High of 85, low of 63.



Saturday: Sunny skies. High of 85, low of 61.



Pool Party!



The Cambridge City Pool will have a community pool party on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. The cost is $2 for ages 2-6; $3 for students and seniors, $5 for adults — pool passes will be honored.



Movie in the Park



The Valley Township Neighborhood Watch will be having a movie in the park on Saturday, August 3, at 8 p.m., in the Pleasant City Park. The movie will be "Wonder Park." There will be hotdogs, popcorn, cookies, brownies and water. This event is free to the public.



Meeting notice



The Cambridge Guernsey County Health Department Board of Health will meet in regular session on Aug. 7, at 5:30 p.m., at the offices of the health department.



Caregiver support group



There will be a Caregiver Support Group at the Guernsey County Crossroads Branch Library on Monday, August 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Come join other caregivers for fellowship and sharing.



This support group will address questions, concerns, and problems of unpaid caregivers who are caring for their loved ones- family, friends or neighbors. Only another caregiver can fully understand the pressures , demands, sacrifices and joys of caregiving.



Sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging, Region 9, for more information contact Pat Lake RV 1-800-945-4250 ext 4901 or 740-435-4901.



Youth class



New Concord Area Pool (NCAP) is hosting Generation POUND Classes, beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Ages 6-12 years of age are welcome to participate. Exclusive songs will be played just for generation POUND participants.



Register at www.NCAARD.org or at the class. Class fee is $10 and includes admission to the pool after class.



Thought of the day



All things work together for good to them that love God.



Rom. 8:28