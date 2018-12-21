GREEN Youth is the best term to keep in mind with the Green wrestling team this season.

The Bulldogs are a team with few veterans, plenty of new faces and a large group of first-time varsity competitors who are learning on the job.

“We have one senior, two juniors and the rest are freshmen and sophomores,” head coach Chris Kriebel said of his team. “With so many underclassmen, even though we have over 20 kids, we have some kids who are not ready for varsity just yet.”

The good news when it comes to the team’s lone senior is that Caleb Graber is a returning state qualifier who has a wealth of varsity experience. Graber, wrestling at 132 pounds, may have an added leadership burden being the squad’s most experienced veteran, but Kriebel believes he can count on Graber to be a solid force in the practice room, weight room and anywhere else the team may spend time together.

Knowing that much of the roster is getting thrown into the deep end of the pool as they try to acclimate themselves to the varsity level, Kriebel and his staff are also trying to find ways to ease their younger wrestlers in the mix as gradually as possible.

“We’re hitting ground slow this season and hopefully, some of our guys will be able to move into varsity positions by the end of the season,” the veteran coach said.

Alongside Graber, junior Dylan Davis is one of the more experience wrestlers on the roster and after a top-four finish at the Solon Comet Classic, Kriebel sees the potential for a strong campaign for Davis. He and Graber had a tournament earlier this year where they lost to an opponent only to come back and beat that same opponent later on in the tournament.

It’s the sort of resiliency that defines much of a competitor’s success at any level of wrestling and for a young team, seeing its veteran wrestlers display an ability to take a defeat and come back from it should pay dividends as the year wears on.

“Caleb has had a lot of pressure on him going into the year … the last couple of years he’s had older guys ahead of him to look up to,” Kriebel said.

Kribble also pointed to the Hoover Holiday tournament earlier this month as a good landmark for the Bulldogs when it came to seeing how they’re progressing toward their goals for the year. Wrestling in the Federal League offers a slew of challenges on its own, from perennial league, state and national power Perry dominating in recent years and Jackson, Hoover and Lake all enjoying runs of success as well.

Green had a close call against Jackson earlier this month, dropping a 45-32 decision, but competing well and offering signs of hope for the road ahead.

With 12 days between the Hoover tournament and the Medina Invitational that represents their final tournament of the calendar year, the Bulldogs have time to evaluate the year to this point, spend plenty of time in the practice room and get ready for a 2019 that begins with a road match against Perry and the Bill Dies Memorial tournament, among others.

One of the most important aspects to what lies ahead will be the ability to do what Davis and Graber did, to take a setback, learn from it and use what it teaches them to come back better and stronger.

For the majority of the roster, there’s the potential for multiple seasons of high school wrestling still to come, making this year the first step in a much longer journey.

Reach Andy at 33-580-8936

Or andy.harris@thesuburbanite.com

On Twitter: @aharrisBURB