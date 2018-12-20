SPRINGFIELD TWP. They expect more of themselves and now, the Springfield Spartans are trying to find ways to meet those newly raised expectations.

Three seasons into his tenure with the program, veteran head coach Kevin Pletcher has been able to start work on building the district’s youth program and also on building a foundation for success at the varsity level, but getting the varsity itself over the hump of winning games consistently has proven to be a tough hurdle to clear.

That reality has held true in the early portion of this season, as an 0-5 start has seen the Spartans compete well, but not able to get the big push they need to turn games in their favor down the stretch.

“With the first game against Sandy Valley, in the fourth quarter we were down five points and just ran out of gas,” Pletcher said. “They outscored us 23-7 as we were pressing and fouling sending send them to the free throw line.”

The next game, a Portage Trail Conference loss to Streetsboro, saw the Spartans fall into a large hole early before steadying themselves and playing better the rest of the way.

What Pletcher likes from his team is its ability to create turnovers from opponents, he knows that capitalizing on those miscues and turning them into points is the next logical step and so far, it hasn’t happened consistently enough to make a significant impact.

A team that regularly starts one freshman, two sophomores and three juniors is in need of experience both individually and as a group in order to settle in and become more effective.

“They’re going to be a team able to compete with and we know we have a chance to win if we play a complete game,” Pletcher said of his squad.

He admitted that getting the first win of the season is always important for a team, but could be even more so with a group such as this year’s edition of the Spartans. He sees an existing confidence in his team and a belief that they can compete well against anyone on the schedule, but matching that belief up with wins on the court adds another boost to a team’s ability to be consistent.

At the moment, Springfield is still working to make that connection and get itself on a winning track.

“To get that first win is very important. Any time you win it’s going to build confidence with the girls. I feel like this group works hard and they play in a way where it’s almost a little bit of a swagger in sense they’re confident what we can do,” Pletcher said. “They’re not arrogant, but the confidence is there because they’re working hard and through four weeks of preseason and five scrimmages, we’ve worked hard and believe there are a lot of possibilities to win games this year, to win games in the (PTC) Metro, to win games and be in the mix as much as possible.”

One PTC Metro game will be especially memorable this season. Later in the year, the Spartans will play one of their biggest rivals, Coventry, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. In past years, Springfield has taken part in special events at the Q that have allowed them to be on the same court the Cleveland Cavaliers use for 41 home games every season, but those games have been against non-league foes.

This time, the Spartans and Comets will take a border rivalry north to a much bigger stage and get the chance to both score a key win in the league and defeat a major rival in a special setting.

It’s a game the Spartans have circled on the calendar for numerous reasons, one of which is that the Comets are a team with which they feel they can compete very well.

It’s another chance to do what they’re been working on since Pletcher took over and a task that figures to remain in progress for a while.

“The talent, experience and work past from the past three years is starting to trickle up through the program,” Pletcher said.

Turning that trickle into a steady stream of success is the next step and consistently raising their level of play is what they Spartans intend to accomplish in the remainder of the season.

