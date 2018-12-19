JACKSON TWP. Get back to the top of the mountain.

That’s the mission for the Jackson boys and girls swimming teams this season after both came up just short of winning the Federal League last season.

The lone league loss for both squads was to Hoover to end the regular season in what has become in recent years a de facto league championship meet as the Polar Bears and Vikings have typically entered the meet without a league loss on their respective records.

“Both the girls and boys are very motivated to claim the Federal League title,” head coach Megan Burrows said. “They know it will come down to the end and the kids have been working hard in and out of the pool.

The season got off to a positive start at the McKinley Relays, where the boys finished first and the girls placed second on the strength of strong efforts across virtually every event.

While the girls team has a larger roster than the boys, both teams are fairly balanced in terms of experience. Each features a senior class of eight or more swimmers who have been in scores of big meets both for their high school and club teams. Behind those seniors, there are waves of younger swimmers who are looking to make their mark.

Burrows knows that in order for the two teams to reach their goals for the season, it will take a consistent, collective effort.

“The goal for every meet is to get the entire team into the meet,” Burrows said. “Jackson has a lot of upperclassmen that have been around their share of the high school dual meets. We have a good sense where to put the upperclassmen … the underclassmen we mix in with the upperclassmen. A lot of the times with the underclassmen, we have them try out an event out of their comfort zone to see if that could be a new event for them.”

Expanding the repertoire for the younger swimmers on the roster isn’t a fast, easy process and sometimes those trials in new events don’t quite work out, but the concept is developing more depth and experience long term. It follows with the approach that has made the program arguably the league’s best in recent years.

That depth proved valuable in a dual meet win against Perry that opened league competition in resounding fashion for both teams. The league season is just getting going and matchups with top rivals such as Green and Hoover won’t happen until the new year, but laying the foundation for success in those meets is something the Polar Bears are trying to do right now.

The upcoming Federal League meet, set for Dec. 29 at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, is one of several chances to compete in a big meet prior to the postseason. The meet closes out the calendar year and with the Northeast Classic the next meet on the schedule after that, Jackson will bookend the year change with meets at C.T. Branin Natatorium.

That’s helpful because the sectional and state meets are at the same site, giving swimmers a chance to get familiar with the pool before the postseason.

Burrows pointed to the Hoover, Green Boardman and Dover meets as the big ones on the schedule and after the first two meets of the year, she likes her teams’ chances to keep that success going.

“I felt great about our performance at McKinley Relays. The kids did everything we asked them to do,” Burrows said. “This meet was a great start to the season and we can just build on from here.”

As part of the Polar Bears’ upcoming schedule, they have a two-week break between the league meet and Northeast Classic, offering time for injuries to heal and anyone who needs a bit of a break after the first month of the season to recharge their batteries in time for a push toward the postseason. Burrows, who took over the program from longtime head coach Matt Ziders two years ago, sees a team that has clearly established goals for itself and has already made progress toward those aims.

Whether it’s the boys team, with senior leaders such as Ted Kinney, Jason Tondra and Dylan Currier, or the girls team, with veterans Amanda Dial, Christina Paliyannis, Allisyn Falko and underclassmen Sloan Haskins and Janine Murphy, there is plenty of talent on the roster. With Hoover also out of the gate fast, the two rivals appear on track for yet another showdown when they meet late next month, one that should have the usual high stakes and drama.

“So many kids on the team have had major improvement from last year to this year. The kids have their eyes set on their goals and are determine to achieve those goals,” Burrows said. There are many kids that have had big improvements from even the first day of practice to where we are at now.”

