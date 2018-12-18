• Both the boys and girls bowling teams for Coventry earned Portage Trail Conference wins over Ravenna. On the girls’ side, the Comets won 2,387-1,908 as junior Naomi Thomas rolled games of 215 and 190, while senior Savannah McGraw had a 200, senior Maegan Morton had a 191, senior Mackenzie Ross had a 185 and 174 and junior Maria Caplinger had games of 176 and 175. The boys team won by a score of 2,295-2,073, with junior Noah Page rolling a 268, sophomore Mason Gainer recording a game of 225 and junior AJ Swafford having a top game of 191 for the Comets.

• Natalie Phillips had a team-high 14 points and Ellie Gardinier and Leah Kern had five points each for Springfield in a 57-36 Portage Trail Conference girls basketball loss to Norton.

• Veda Hughes rolled games of 188 and a match-high 225 score, but it wasn’t quite enough for Green as the Bulldogs dropped a 2,414-1,989 decision to GlenOak in a Federal League girls bowling match.

• Payton Triplett recorded a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds for Lake Center Christian, including five 3-pointers, to power the Tigers to a 72-66 overtime win over Garrettsville in a Portage Trail Conference boys basketball contest.

• Olivia Payne tallied 15 points and was Green’s lone player in double figures as the Bulldogs earned a hard-fought Federal League win, 53-44, on the road against Perry.

• Sophomore Cassidy Karakis led Coventry with seven points, 11 rebounds and four steals and reshman Hannah Ragland added six points, but Coventry fell 77-31 to Streetsboro in a Portage Trail Conference girls basketball game.

• In an extremely close match, the Green boys bowling team emerged victorious against previously unbeaten GlenOak, 2665-2,629, as seniors Victor Belliveau and Lucas Donahue led the way by each bowling a pair of 200-plus games. The Bulldogs trailed after the first two sets of games and came back by throwing Baker games of 206, 204, 183 and 185 to clinch the victory.

• Behind eight first-quarter points from Shea Simmer and 17 points overall from the junior guard, Green overcame Lake 46-32 in a low-scoring Federal League boys basketball battle. Nick Mazzocca led the Blue Streaks with 12 points in defeat.

• Sophomore Kyler Barnett earned a victory on the mat, while freshman Evan Garske, freshman Bryce Fast, sophomore Aaron Williams, senior AJ McCants, senior Liam Fagan and senior Austin Hinzman all earned forfeit victories as Coventry topped Manchester 42-24 in a non-league wrestling matchup.

• Kennedy Haubert (11 points) and Hannah Mang (seven points) led Lake Center Christian in scoring, but the Tigers fell 43-28 to Rootstown in a Portage Trail Conference girls basketball game.

• Nick Davis (138 pounds), Caleb Graber (132 pounds) and Nate Booth (120 pounds) all earned wins for Green, but the Bulldogs dropped a 45-32 decision to Jackson in a Federal League wrestling match.

• Senior Jaret Griffith had 12 points, sophomore Ronnie Thompson had nine points, freshman Laneer Surles had eight points and senior Lane Boyer had seven points, but Coventry lost 57-52 to Field in a Portage Trail Conference boys basketball game.

• Green lacrosse senior midfielder Kage Williams signed his letter of intent to play lacrosse for Seton Hill University.