JACKSON TWP. When he suits up for the Toledo Rockets next year, Trey Wight will be able to look down the bench and find a familiar face.

The Jackson senior second basemen recently inked his National Letter of Intent with Toledo, joining fellow Jackson senior Spencer Stanton as members of the Rockets’ incoming recruiting class. Wright, who is expected to earn his fourth varsity letter this spring, was the starting second baseman on the 2017 state championship team while earning Second team All-Federal League and First Team All-Stark County recognition.

As a junior, he batted .458 and helped lead Jackson to its fifth consecutive league and district titles while earning First team All-Federal League, All-Stark County, Northeast Ohio All-District and honorable mention All-Ohio. This fall, he was named Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Third Team All-Ohio for football as a punter.

His parents Ron and Jen Wright, along with his brother, Garrett, were on hand for his signing along with several Jackson coaches.