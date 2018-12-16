LAKE TWP. Lake High School senior Paul Troyer recently his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic careers at Sinclair Community College.

Troyer, a pitcher, plays summer baseball for the Brownlee Lookouts and head coach Joe Anderson praised his senior standout for his approach on the mound.

“Paul is one of the toughest pitchers I have ever been around. This will be his third year as the ace of our staff,” Anderson said. “We are excited to have Paul leading our team into the 2019 season. I expect big things out of Paul.”

Troyer was joined by his parents for his signing and is part of a senior class expected to lead the way on the diamond for Lake this spring.