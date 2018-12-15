JACKSON TWP. Jackson High School senior swimmer Amanda Dial recently committed to continue her swimming career with Clarion (Pa.) University.

Dial is a three-year letterwinner at Jackson and has been named First Team All-Federal League while also qualifying for the district meet the past three years. She ranks in the top 10 in program history for multiple events and is a co-captain for this year’s team. Coaches cite her determined, encouraging attitude with helping push teammates to get better.

Dial was joined by her family and coaches for her signing ceremony.