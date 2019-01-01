When the latest Apple Watch was announced this past September, I talked about how I have grown to really appreciate my Apple Watch and about how hard it would be to be without it. The screen was cracked on that Watch, but it still worked, it’s just the touch screen didn’t work all that well anymore. I have found myself not using the watch more and more because it was difficult to use with the cracked screen, but luckily, I don’t have to worry about that anymore.



This Christmas my wife gifted me the new Series 4 Apple Watch! I have been using it for over a week now and I am loving it. It is everything the old watch was and more. Upon opening the box, the first thing I noticed was the screen size. It was noticeably larger, in fact it has 30 percent more screen real-estate than its predecessor. Once you turn it on you really notice there is a much larger screen to navigate. While it has a larger screen the weight and size of the Apple watch is very similar. It is slightly slimmer, but a little wider, and the weight seems the same to me. With all the extra screen, Apple has done a wonderous job filling it up with the new watch faces.



Apple uses what it calls "complications" to add the ability to do things to the watch face. The face that I am using shows me my upcoming calendar, the weather, the time, the date, my battery life, my heart rate, my messages, find friends, and my move goals all on one screen! This is amazing. These complications give you real information at a glance, and by tapping them, you can get much more information. I love it! On the old watch this many complications were not possible, there just wasn’t enough screen real-estate.



Although I have only had the watch a little more than a week, I have noticed that it has an improved battery. Apple claims it has the same run times as the previous watch, but it definitely seems better to me. I typically will charge the watch when I sleep at night. The watch is on me the rest of the day. This past weekend I traveled to a hotel for a night and I forgot to pack my watch charger. I was able to get a full 48 hours of watch use while still having about 30 percent battery life left. When using my previous watch, I could occasionally get 48 hours, but the battery was drained well below 10 percent.



Once you get past the screen size, you realize how much faster it is. This watch is two generations ahead of my watch, so that may also account for the extra speed I have seen, but this watch is what the watch should have been all along. You can snap in and out of applications on the watch quickly and it works very well.



Another new feature that this watch has is the ability to help gauge the electrical of your heart. Apple has an ECG app that enables you to do an ECG on your heart and even send it to your doctor. I have tried this app a few times and it really is cool to be able to do this on a device you have and not have to be at a hospital or doctor’s office.



This is the watch that Apple set out to make initially. This is what Apple had in mind when it debuted its first Apple watch several years back. As I mentioned in the past, I couldn’t see myself without the watch, and now with the Series 4, this holds even more true. It was a great gift and I recommend it to anyone looking for a smart watch who has an iPhone.