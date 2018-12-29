After reading Sue Froelich’s "Proud Deplorable" letter (Dec. 22), I find mistruths in her letter. Her investments were doing well until 2008 when unqualified Obama became president. For the record, 44 wasn’t inaugurated until Jan. 20, 2009. The "Great Recession" started under 43 President Bush. Yes, I also felt the pain, from January 2001 through January 2009 with 12 percent (including match) being withheld for eight years, I ended up 9.5 percent lower when President Obama took office.



For the record, my 401K which converted to an IRA in 2012 when I was downsized returned 49 percent from January 2009 through January 2017. After last week’s volatility on Wall Street, it is now worth less than January 2017 when your President Trump took office.



Sue mentioned being a senior living on a fixed income and going on Social Security. Thank a Democrat for Social Security and Medicare.



Speaking of tax cuts, what happened to the 10 percent the president was spewing two weeks before the midterm election for the middle class, just more of his fake news.



I also remember gas prices hitting $4.09 during 43’s term, that and the banks lending practices that came crashing down and the bailouts. Working for a domestic auto manufacturer dealership for 34-plus years, thank you Democrats for bailing us out. (P.S. I work for a Ford dealership which didn’t accept the government bailout.)



As for the Second Amendment, guns sales were historic during 44’s term. Pandora’s box has been opened, We the people need to get the NRA back in to being an advocate for sportsmen and hunters and not the gun manufacturer lobbyists; yes I was once a member in the 1970s. I’m a Blue Dog Democrat; I’m also a member of an American fraternal organization which believes in God, flag and veterans. I would have voted for Governor Kasich had he been nominated. Please read George Orwell’s "1984," and watch and read other news besides only FOX.



Glenn Brooks



Wooster