President Donald Trump must not be allowed to hold our country hostage over his border wall. We have way too great a deficit to put so much money into this wall. Money for border security that we actually need (perhaps more resources directed at fighting cartels) is fine, but not the exorbitant amount requested for an unnecessary wall.

The president is making up lies to cause fear about immigrants. He can't be allowed to increase our debt over his vanity project.

Annie Thress, Columbus