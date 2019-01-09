COSHOCTON - Darla Kay "Beetle" Meek, 51, of Coshocton passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018 at her home. She was born in Coshocton on November 25, 1967 to the late Howard I. and Donna L. (Loader) Meek.



Darla graduated from Newcomerstown High School in 1986 and went on to serve in the United States Army. While in high school she was a very accomplished athlete in volleyball, basketball and track. She still holds the school record for leading scorer for basketball. After her military service she came home to work in the medical lab at the Coshocton County Memorial Hospital for 16 years and then went back to school at Ohio University for her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She worked as a nurse at CCMH for six years before becoming a traveling nurse and working all over the United States most recently.



In Darla’s spare time she loved to go golfing, shooting guns and cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes. She was a member of the Orange County Gun Club and the Coshocton Moose Lodge.



She is survived by her siblings, Sue Ann Charlton of Newcomerstown and Robert "Bob" (Angela) Meek of Gnadenhutten; Aunt Sally Bates of Newcomerstown; best friend Shane Erman; nieces and nephews, Andy (Hannah) Wright, Courtney McCune, Nicholas Bucher, Taylor Meek and Kevin Meek; several great-nieces and nephews; fur babies, Shelby, Zorro, Zaida, and Titan; and many friends that helped care for Darla over the last few weeks, day and night.



Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her grandmother, Shy Loader.



Services were Jan. 4 at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, with Pastor Joe Pena officiating. A cremation took place following the services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Coshocton County Animal Shelter. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com