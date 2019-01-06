FREEDOM TWP. - Hubert "Dale" Hoard, age 81, of Freedom Twp., Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 15, 1937 in Flatwoods, WV to Springer "Frank" and Faye (Westfall) Hoard.



A graduate of Sutton (WV) High School in 1957. He was a member of the Naval Reserves, and he moved to Ohio in the early 1960's. A 40+ year member of the Nelson United Methodist Church, where he was a former Head Trustee of the church. He worked for 32 years as an Extruder Operator at Furon in Aurora, and then working his "retirement" at IGA in Garrettsville. He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters, having coffee with his buddies at McDonalds, playing Santa Claus at Diversified Tree Farm, & golfing. He enjoyed watching baseball at all levels and was an big fan of West Virginia University football where he was a season ticket holder for over 25 years. He enjoyed spending his time volunteering as a baseball & softball coach, and as a member of the chain gang at Garfield football games.



Dale was preceded in death by his loving wife Rose, whom he married on June 25, 1966. He is survived by his loving children, Frank (Diane) Hoard, of Brunswick; Tina (Jeff) Porcase of Freedom and cherished grandchildren, Brianna Leigh Cunningham and Lillian Rose Porcase.



Per Dale's request, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at the Nelson United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 12th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to Nelson United Methodist Church, PO Box 210, 9353 St. Rte. 305, Garrettsville, Ohio 44231.



Arrangements were entrusted to Mallory-DeHaven-Carlson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 8382 Center Street, Garrettsville, Ohio. (RC, 1/6/19)