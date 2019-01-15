Although West View Healthy Living bases its interior design on a 1950s downtown, the retirement and assisted living facility is keeping up with the times when it comes to physical therapy and wellness.



According to Cheryl Patterson, vice president of clinical services, the facility’s recently acquired HydroWorx 350 Aqua Therapy unit is the only one of its kind in three of the surrounding counties. The unit contains an underwater treadmill, which gives users an advantage over dry land physical and occupational therapy because it reduces stress on the joints, and it helps to improve balance and posture. Adjustable water depth also allows users to find the right height for the appropriate combination of comfort and healthy challenge.



While the machine is housed in a retirement facility, it’s not just for those suffering from arthritis or diseases related to aging. This state-of-the-art equipment will service both in- and out-patient clients. Patterson emphasized that West View Healthy Living wants to alert the community that this treatment modality can help people of all ages with a wide variety of medical conditions and diagnoses. Those who have undergone surgery or injured workers have often returned quicker to their optimal level of functional ability by using aqua therapy. Athletes recovering from injuries also find exercising in water and using the treadmill to be beneficial in returning to their sports. Those looking to sharpen their fitness training skills also benefit from aqua therapy because they can work on improving range of motion, muscle tone and strengthening with this method.



"We really want people to understand that this is an outpatient service as well, and anyone can use this," Patterson said. Although the primary use of this HydroWorx unit will be therapy for rehabilitation, the community will be able to access this aqua therapy technology to exercise when the Wellness Center is completed sometime in 2020. Patterson said there will be an aqua therapy pool and possibly another HydroWorx 350 unit in the Wellness Center. Those in the community who are interested in using the machine can contact West View Healthy Living to set up appointments and care plans.



In the future, there will be two programs: therapy and wellness. In addition to adding to its rehabilitation and wellness offerings, West View Healthy Living is in the process of adding 14 additional independent living units and adding an event center that will host up to 300 guests.



West View Healthy Living in Wooster is a not-for-profit continuing care facility that offers five different lifestyles on its campus: independent living, assisted living, memory care, transitional and rehabilitation care, and long-term care. For more information about how to find the best fit for you or a loved one, visit the website or Facebook page.