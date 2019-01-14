100 Years Ago (1919)



Joe Pipos, 3, a resident of the 1300 block of East Broadway, died from injuries he received in a hit and skip accident near his home. The little boy, who was discovered minutes later by another motorist, sufferd a crushed skull and a broken neck in the accident. Upon investigation, two other boys said they had witnessed a speeding car in the area and heard a noise as if the machine had struck a tin boiler or a tub, but owing to darkness had not seen the lad until the lights of the second passing car revealed him in the street. It was believed the boy had been struck by a fender of the first car, which police diligently searching for. Pipos was survived by three brothers and his parents. His father was a blacksmith with the U.S. Housing Corp.



Mrs. J.M. Harris, the wife of the Rev. J.M. Harris, who was known across the country as a singing evangelist, died at the age of 53 in Miami, Florida. The native of Rushville, Illinois, was well known in Sebring where she had entertained during the Sebring Camp meeting every year since its inception 13 years prior. She had also spent more considerable time in Sebring at the home of her husband’s father, B.W. Harris, and son, James, and daughter, Jeannette Harris.



75 Years Ago (1944)



The Alliance Engineering Company, the city’s newest industry located at 1000 N. Union Ave., received a $2,000,000 order from the government. According to C.P. Galanot, owner and president of the company that had just opened three months prior, the order was for Galanot-Watson traction devices.



Two Alliance war wives — Mary Yarian and Leona Yoder — were replacing their husbands at the Alliance post office as a dispatch clerk assistant and a city clerk, respectively. Yarian, of the 200 block of West Cambridge Street, was the wife of Kenneth Yarian, who was serving with the Army Postal Service in England. Yoder, of the 500 block of West Harrison Street, was the wife of John Yoder, apprentice seaman. They were the first females to work in the mailing room.



50 Years (1969)



Emory G. Powell, 87, a well known athlete who played football and basketball at Mount Union, died at the age of 87. Powell, who had played professional football with the Massillon Tigers, was a 1905 graduate of Mount Union where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. A member of the Mount Union Hall of Fame, the Freeburg native was a supervisor for the Commercial Steam Division of the gas and Electric Co. of Rochester, New York, a company that he was associated with for 55 years.



Two area Eagle Scouts — Gary Jordan of Sebring Troop 77 and John Aebi of Maple Ridge Troop 153 —were selected to attend the inauguration of President Richard M. Nixon as part of a group of 21 Eagle Scouts known as the Knights of Dunami, expected to serve various functions such as ushering at balls and the gala Governors’ Reception.



25 Years Ago (1994)



Marlington Middle School crowned its spelling bee champions, including Becky Cobb, Christy Kelly, Carrie King, Sheree Frank and Steve Huwig.