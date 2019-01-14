Dec. 29 - 3:45 p.m. Police were dispatched to Mickey Mart to investigate a narcotics complaint.



Dec. 29 — 12:15 p.m. Police assisted the Loudonville Emergency Squad at 803 S. Mount Vernon Ave., Apt. 203.



Dec. 31 — 9:06 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a single vehicle, minor injury, accident at 3070 County Road 3175.



Dec. 31 — 9:26 p.m. Police responded to an alarm drop in the 100 block of West Main Street. Everything was found to be OK.



Dec. 31 — 11:05 p.m. Police were dispatched to 316 S. Water St. to in reference to a domestic disturbance.



Jan. 1 — 2:39 a.m. A Mansfield woman was placed under arrest for driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop on North Mount Vernon Avenue near Campus Drive.



Jan. 1 — 12:02 a.m. Police investigated a fireworks complaint on North Spring Street near West North Park Place.



Jan. 1 — 1:01 a.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a report of downed power lines in the area of Township Road 2850 and Township Road 749.



Jan. 1 — 2:21 a.m. Police investigated a possible disturbance in the parking lot of the River Room Lounge.



Jan. 1 — 1:07 a.m. Police investigated a report of suspicious activity near the river at 338 S. Water St.



Jan. 1 — 4:03 p.m. Police investigated a report of reckless operation on North Mount Vernon Avenue.



Jan. 1 — 1:03 p.m. Police took a report of found property at 803 S. Mount Vernon Ave.



Jan. 1 — 4:16 p.m. A Kentucky man was issued a citation for speed on South Mount Vernon Avenue near Tanya Terrace.



Jan. 1 — 7:00 p.m. A Mansfield man was issued a citation for speed on South Market Street near Wally Road.



Jan. 1 — 2:25 p.m. Police assisted with a downed telephone wire complaint at 422 W. Campbell St.



Jan. 2 — 10:09 p.m. A Perrysville woman was served a court summons for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on North Mount Vernon Avenue near the village corporation limits.



Jan. 2 — 2:03 a.m. A Loudonville man was placed under arrest on charges of domestic violence following an incident that occurred on Jan. 1 at 407 N. Jefferson St. The male was transported to the Ashland County Jail.



Jan. 2 — 11:45 p.m. A Loudonville man was served a court summons for a protection order violation following an incident that occurred on Dec. 30 at 221 1/2 S. Wood St.



Jan. 2 — 4:27 a.m. Police assisted the Loudonville Emergency Squad at 520 E. Campbell St.



Jan. 2 — 4:37 p.m. Police performed a welfare check at 304 S. Water St.



Jan. 2 — 5:48 p.m. Police assisted with a disabled vehicle at the intersection of South Market Street and Wally Road.



Jan. 2 — 7:42 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Main Street.



Jan. 3 — 8:47 p.m. Police took an information report in the 400 block of North Jefferson Street.



Jan. 3 — 2:21 a.m. Police assisted the Loudonville Emergency Squad at 210 N. Spring St.



Jan. 3 — 2:09 a.m. Police performed a business check in the 1000 block of South Market Street.



Jan. 3 — 4:38 p.m. A Roseville man was issued a citation for fictitious license plates on South Market Street near Pendleton Street.



Jan. 3 — 2:57 a.m. Police performed a welfare check in the 600 block of Fuller Road.



Jan. 3 — 4:57 p.m. Police assisted the Loudonville Emergency Squad at 944 Mill Road.



Jan. 4 — 4:00 a.m. Police investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 100 block North Jefferson Street.



Jan. 4 — 8:44 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Market Street.



Jan. 4 — 8:04 p.m. Police assisted with attempting to locate an adult female subject who was missing from the 300 block of East Campbell Street. The female was located a short time later and found to be OK.



Jan. 4 — 3:51 p.m. Police took a phone harassment report on station.



Jan. 4 — 8:25 p.m. Police assisted the Holmes County Sheriff's Office with a vehicle stuck in a ditch at the intersection of County Road 22 and Ohio 39.



Jan. 4 — 3:58 p.m. Police investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint on Kettering Drive.



Jan. 5 — 12:50 a.m. Police observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Family Dollar. After making contact with the individuals, everything was found to be OK.



Jan. 5 — 4:17 p.m. Police investigated a 911 hang-up call at 117 S. Spring St. The call was found to be accidental.



Jan. 5 — 12:40 p.m. Police took a theft-from-vehicle report at 614 N. Market St.



Jan. 5 — 9:56 a.m. Police were dispatched to Mohican Appliance in reference to a property damage complaint.



Jan. 5 — 1:07 p.m. A Loudonville woman was issued a citation for speed in the 600 block of Wooster Road.



Jan. 5 — 2:32 p.m. A Perrysville man was issued a citation for speed in the 700 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue.



Jan. 5 — 4:31 p.m. A Perrysville man was issued a citation for no license plates in the 900 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue.



Jan. 6 — 1:28 a.m. Police were dispatched to the River Room to investigate a juvenile complaint.



Jan. 6 — 4:42 a.m. Police assisted the Loudonville Emergency Squad at 520 E. Campbell St.



Jan. 6 — 10:24 p.m. Police found an open door in the 500 block of Wooster Road. The business was checked; nothing was found to be tampered with.



Jan. 6 — 10:43 a.m. An Ashland woman was issued a citation for speed in the 600 block of Wooster Road.



Jan. 6 — 1:57 p.m. A Mount Vernon man was issued a citation for speed in the 600 block of Wooster Road.