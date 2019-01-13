Divorces



WAYNE COUNTY



» Mary E. Keeton, Mansfield from Loren M. Keeton, 3065 Dover Road, Wooster. They were married in 1991.



» Steven H. Oaks, 2626 Windsor Ave., Wooster and Destinee D. Oaks, 270 Partridge Road, Apple Creek. They were married in 2017.



» John T. Dunlap, 1562 Rosewood Drive, Wooster from Deana F. Dunlap, Bedford, Indiana. They were married in 2006.







Dissolutions



WAYNE COUNTY



» Samantha L. Cole, 659 Pittsburgh Ave., Wooster and Steven W. Cole, 5061 Dover Road, Apple Creek. They were married in 2018.



» Jeremy S. Bauman, 9743 Pleasant Home Road, Sterling and Bonnie L. Bauman, 3268 W. Easton Road, Burbank. They were married in 1999.



» Melissa G. Walker, 519 Beaver St., Orrville and Jeremy J. Walker, 518 W. Church St., Orrville. They were married in 1998.







Municipal Court



WAYNE COUNTY



» Amanda L. Aduddell, 30, 3255 Overton Road, Wooster, was fined $150 for driving under a Financial Responsibility Act suspension and $30 for no seat belt.



» Cody A. Barham, 25, Salem, was fined $100 for drug possession. He was sentenced to 80 days in jail, to be served concurrently with his current prison sentence.



» Ted E. Bess, 45, 708 High St., Wooster, was fined $150 for driving under suspension. For possession of marijuana he was fined $150.



» Brett J. Blair, 27, 670 N. Buckeye St., Wooster, was fined $100 for driving under suspension.



» Kristopher S. Brobecker, 28, 8658 Township Road 1055, Lakeville, was fined $100 for driving without a license and $25 for speeding.



» Dishannon Brown, 27, 516 N. Buckeye St., Wooster, was fined $200 for driving under suspension/ revocation.



» Nyeemah Brown, 19, 1684 Mechanicsburg Road, Wooster, was fined $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia and $100 for possession of marijuana.



» Hunter A. Brown, 19, 517 S. Walnut St., Wooster, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana and $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.



» Patrick D. Bush, 30, 417 Gates St., Doylestown, was fined $150 for driving under a FRA suspension and $35 for lighting violation.



» Elizabeth A. Butler, 49, 117 Palmer St., Wooster, was fined $150 for possession of marijuana.



» Vidal M. Raymundo Ceto, 24, Dover, was fined $300 for driving without a license and $50 for failure to control/ weaving.



» Jeanne M. Clark, 36, 222 E. Henry St., Wooster, was fined $150 for criminal mischief.



» David N. Davison, 34, Canal Fulton, was fined $200 for failure to reinstate his license and $50 for not obeying traffic control device.



» Morgan J. Demlow, 28, 69 N. Kohler Road, Orrville, was fined $300 for obstructing official business. She must perform 40 hours of community service and obtain/ maintain employment.



» Adam W, Dougherty, 23, Akron, was fined $300 for possession of a drug abuse instrument. He must perform 40 hours of community service and complete substance abuse counseling. He must obtain/ maintain employment.



» Robert A. Edwards, 44, 8375 Friendsville Road, Wooster, was fined $400 for driving under suspension.



» Dorothy S. English, 46, Dundee, was fined $150 for reckless operation.



» Josh Fife, 72, 969 Timken Road, Wooster, was fined $250 for hit-skip.



» Javier R. Finney, 26, 1825 W. Market St., Orrville, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, less than 100 grams.



» Colton C. Fisher, 27, 9150 State Route 514, Shreve, was fined $100 for a wildlife violation.



» Spencer A. Flack, 22, 920 E. University St., Wooster, was fined $400 and his driver’s license was suspended for one year for driving under an operating a vehicle while intoxicated suspension. He was sentenced to three days in jail and must perform 20 hours of community service and obtain/ maintain employment. His vehicle was ordered immobilized for 30 days.



» Crystal Frazier, 39, 226 E. Water St., Orrville, was fined $200 for criminal trespass. She must perform 40 hours of community service.



» Patrick E. George II, 30, 10032 Ashland Road, Wooster, was fined $200 for disorderly conduct. He must complete anger management counseling.



» Frank M. Goch Jr., 46, 9202 Mount Eaton Road, Marshallville, was fined $100 for disorderly conduct.



» Donald L. Guleff, 20, Massillon, was fined $350 for prohibitions for minors under 21. He must complete an alcohol assessment.



» Jaime L. Harris, 35, Greenwich, was fined $200 for non-compliance with a FRA suspension.



» Laura A. Hatten, 21, 114 Elm St., Creston, was fined $150 for driving under a FRA suspension; $35 for failure to operate on the right half of the road; and $35 for expired registration (31-59 days).



» Kathy J. Henninger, 65, Medina, was fined $150 for littering.



» Christopher M. Himes, 37, 10870 State Route 39, Millersburg, was fined $250 for disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, to be served concurrently with a previous jail term. He must write an apology letter to the officer.



» Benjamin M. Hoessle, 52, 2432 Columbus Road, Wooster, was fined $150 for failure to reinstate his license.



» Charles R. King Jr., 55, 1219 Sylvan Road, Wooster, was fined $250 for driving under suspension.



» Darrell J. Kisner, 30, 168 Chateau Circle, Orrville, was fined $200 for disorderly conduct. He must perform 25 hours of community service and complete anger management counseling. He also must obtain/ maintain employment.



» Tawnya L. Krahenbuhl, 53, 106 Carter St., Creston, was fined $100 for driving under suspension/ revocation and $35 for a lighting violation.



» Clayton Martin, 35, 1108 Pittsburgh Ave., Wooster, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana.



» Eliseo S. Mateo, 37, 1115 Schrock Road, Orrville, was fined $100 for expired driver’s license over six months and $40 for speeding.



» Michael Merklin, 28, Wadsworth, was fined $150 for possession of marijuana.



» Scott R. Messenger, 53, 157 E. Henry St., Wooster, was fined $500 for petty theft and was sentenced to 60 days in jail. He must complete an alcohol/ drug assessment and obtain/ maintain employment.



» Stephen P. Murphy, 53, 576 Emerick St., Wooster, was fined $100 for a temporary permit violation.



» Sean T. Murphy, 24, Akron, was fined $500 for driving under a FRA suspension and $35 for tail lights/rear license plate.



» David Nenadal, 37, 813 S. Main St., Orrville, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana and $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.



» Reed W. Newell, 19, Canal Winchester, was fined $150 for speeding.



» Jeffrey J. Olmstead, 54, 943 McKinley St., Wooster, was fined $250 for driving under suspension/ revocation.



» Matthew Perkins, 31, 225 Prospect St., Wooster, was fined $150 for failure to reinstate license and $35 for right of way on public highway.



» Eric Pernod, 28, Wadsworth, was fined $100 for disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 16 days in jail with credit for 16 days served.



» Courtney Pollock, 20, 311 E. South St., Wooster, was fined $150 for disorderly conduct.



» Heather L. Pritchard, 36, 1180 Perkins St., Wooster, was fined $150 and her driver’s license was suspended for six months for possession of drug paraphernalia.



» Samantha E. Ralston, 25, 520 McGill St., Orrville, was fined $150 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. She was sentenced to 33 days in jail with credit for 22 days served.



» Troy L. Ramsier, 38, 2342 W. Pleasant Home Road, Burbank, was fined $100 for driving under a FRA suspension.



» Marissa E. Reid, 32, 220 1/2 Spink St., Wooster, was fined $200 for driving under suspension.



» Mitchel A. Richards, 29, 10 W. Ohio Ave., Rittman, was fined $300 for driving under a FRA suspension.



» Toni Roberts, 42, 2528 Monterey St., Wooster, was fined $200 for falsification. She must perform 50 hours of community service and complete counseling.



» Kevin M. S. Rowe, 30, 232 S. Market St., Shreve, was fined $150 for disorderly conduct while intoxicated



» Mark R. Shamp II, 29, Wooster, was ordered to make restitution of $320.98 for aggravated menacing. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail on the charge. For criminal damaging, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail and for domestic violence, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail. The jail sentences are to be served consecutively for a total of 300 days. On a charge of violating a protection order, he was fined $750 and sentenced to 180 days in jail, to be served consecutively with prior sentences and for criminal mischief, he was fined $250.



» Kenneth J. Sheppard, 43, Akron, was fined $100 for disorderly conduct.



» Xavier J. Simpson, 21, 240 E. Water St., Orrville, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana.



» Courtland T. M. Sinnett, 24, 330 Water St., Shreve, was fined $150 for driving under suspension.



» Leah M. Smith, 26, Barberton, was fined $150 and her driver’s license was suspended for one year for reckless operation. She was fined $100 for improper passing/ yellow line.



» Aaron M. Smith, 20, Norwalk, was fined $150 for speeding.



» Justin R. Sommers, 38, 1072 N. Geyers Chapel Road, Wooster, was fined $150 for petty theft and was sentenced to 39 days in jail with credit for 39 days served. He must complete an alcohol/ drug assessment and obtain/ maintain employment.



» Christopher Stercula, 29, Akron, was fined $100 for driving under a FRA suspension.



» Jeffrey R. Stowe, 24, Perrysville, was fined $400 for driving under suspension.



» Brennan M. Topp, 20, 11466 Five Points Road, Orrville, was fined $500 for prohibitions for minors under 21 years of age (second recent offense). He must perform 20 hours of community service and complete an alcohol assessment. He is to screen for 15 days of house arrest.



» Martin Torres-Cruz, 28, 930 Hostetler Road, Orrville, was fined $300 for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and $50 for failure to control/ weaving.



» Tanya J. Townsend, 43, Akron, was fined $150 for driving under suspension/ non-payment; $150 for driving under a FRA suspension or cancellation; and $75 for improper lane change.



» Tricia M. Troyer, 26, 927 Spink St., Wooster, was fined $150 for driving under suspension/ nonpayment.



» Benjamin F. Vanzallas, 54, 1225 Rebecca St., Wooster, was fined $150 for possession of marijuana.



» Terry J. Volpe, 65, Barberton, was fined $150 for driving under suspension/ revocation.



» Paul E. Wachtel, 80, 2536 Jane Drive, Wooster, was fined $200 for disorderly conduct. He must perform 10 hours of community service and complete anger management counseling.



» Raymond D. Wallace, 42, 114 E. Paradise St., Orrville, was fined $200 and his driver’s license was suspended for six months for hit skip. He must perform 100 hours of community service.



» Erica J. West, 35, Mineral City, was fined $100 for driving under a FRA suspension.



» David W. Wickens, 27, 836 Oak Hill Road, Wooster, was fined $100 for petty theft. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and may serve 10 days under house arrest. For possession of a drug abuse instrument, he was fined $100 and sentenced to 10 days in jail. On another charge of possession of a drug abuse instrument, he was fined $100 and sentenced to 10 days in jail. For receiving stolen property, Wickens was fined $100 and sentenced to 10 days in jail and on another charge of receiving stolen property, he was fined $100 and sentenced to 10 days in jail. Wickens’ jail terms are to be served consecutively (60 days total, 10 days for six cases).



» Loretta L. Williams, 48, 1131 E. Bowman St., Wooster, was fined $250 for petty theft. She was sentenced to 35 days in jail, with credit for 24 days served.



DUI



WAYNE COUNTY



» Ronnie J. Dewitt, 37, Tallmadge, was fined $750 and his license was suspended for 24 months for driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and may served 15 of those days under house arrest. He may not use or possess alcohol or be in any places where alcohol is served. He must complete an alcohol assessment.



» Cory J. Eady, 30, Cleveland Heights, was fined $600 and his driver’s license was suspended for one year for driving while intoxicated. He also was fined $35 for failure to control/ weaving. He was sentenced to three days in jail, which may be served in a 72-hour treatment program. He must perform 20 hours of community service and complete an alcohol assessment.



» Christopher J. Gardner, 51, 307 N. Walnut St., Wooster, was fined $1,200 and his driver’s license was suspended for five years for a second driving while intoxicated offense in 10 years and third in lifetime. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and may serve 45 of those days under house arrest. His vehicle was ordered immobilized for 90 days. He must complete an alcohol assessment and obtain/ maintain employment.



» Lester E. Hostetler, 22, 1832 E. Lincoln Way, Wooster, was fined $750 and his driver’s license was suspended for 18 months for driving with a breath alcohol content over 0.17. He was sentenced to six days in jail and may serve three of those days at RCCAC. He must complete an alcohol assessment.



» Darrin D. Johnson, 19, 542 N. Grant St., Wooster, was fined $600 and his driver’s license was suspended for 12 months for driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to three days in jail, which may be served in a 72-hour treatment program. He must complete a drug assessment and will be subject to random drug screens.



» Chelsi J. Pass, 27, 14658 Township Road 467, Lakeville, was fined $1,000 for driving while intoxicated (second offense), with a urine content of 0.238. She was sentenced to 60 days in jail and may serve 40 of those days under house arrest. She must wear an alcohol monitor while screening for home arrest and for a period of one month. She must complete an alcohol assessment, obtain/ maintain employment and may not use, consume, possess or serve alcohol.



» Paige R. Sidel, 13914 E. Lincoln Way, Dalton, was fined $600 and her driver’s license was suspended for 12 months for driving while intoxicated. She was sentenced to three days in jail, which may be served in a 72-hour treatment program. She must complete a drug assessment, and will be subject to random drug screens.



» Liz Tyson, 55, Columbus, was fined $750 and her driver’s license was suspended for three years for driving with a breath alcohol content over 0.08 (second offense). She was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for three days served and may serve 20 days under house arrest. She may not use or possess alcohol or be in any places alcohol is served and must complete an alcohol assessment.



» Paul J. Wood Sr., 66, 1882 Blackberry Lane, Orrville, was fined $600 and his driver’s license was suspended for one year for driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced for three days in jail, which may be served in a 72-hour treatment program. He must perform 20 hours of community service and complete an alcohol assessment. He also was fined $35 for failure to control.