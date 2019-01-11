The Portage County Senior Center will hold its Quarterly Birthday Party on Wednesday. The seniors will join to celebrate all birthdays in the months of January through March.



All the regular activities will be held on that day including exercise at 8:30 a.m., followed by bingo at 10 a.m. Those attending will sing "Happy Birthday" and join for a photo at 11 a.m. before cutting the cake and serving up ice cream sundaes.



Following the birthday celebration, the seniors will enjoy a casual movie with popcorn in the living room. For more information, call 330-297-3456 or stop by at 705 Oakwood St. (Floor G), Ravenna. All events are open to all Portage County seniors.