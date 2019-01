Judy Clay, curator at the Guernsey County History Museum, came across several good pictures of the 1910 Cambridge High School boys' and girls' basketball teams just in time for this basketball season. Rick Booth scanned the pictures and sent them along, noting that while they’re not sure of the names of the players in the boys' picture, the roster, l to r, of the girls' picture is: Eva Barr, May Lewis, unknown, Lois Davis, Buelah Knott and Margaret Church.