East Canton Branch



330-488-1501



eastcanton@starklibrary.org



Story Time & More, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families. Registration is required for all.



Sandy Valley Branch



330-866-3366



sandyvalley@starklibrary.org



Story Time & More (baby/toddler), Monday, Jan. 14, 10:30-11 a.m. Introduce your child to the world of books while learning easy ways to build early literacy skills. Registration is required for all.



Book Club, Monday, Jan. 14, 6-7 p.m. Enjoy lively discussions with others on today's most intriguing books and topics.



It’s Your Move Card and Game Club, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 1-4 p.m. The library will provide cards and games for and afternoon of fun.



TeensCREATE, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 3-4:30 p.m. Hang out with your friends and make new ones at the Library. Enjoy activities including music, art, STEM, snap circuits, and more. Each day will bring something new to do and explore.



Story Time & More (preschool), Thursday, Jan. 17, 11-11:30 a.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families. Registration is required for all.