JANUARY 7, 1959



A fire destroyed McMahon Gymnasium, N. 7th Street. It is one of the most disastrous fires here in a long time.



JANUARY 7, 1969



Glenn King, Olive Township, has been elected president of Noble County Trustees and Clerks Association.



Freshman Tommy Hollins scored three straight buckets in the fourth quarter to spark Cambridge to 59-54 win over Wintersville.



JANUARY 7, 1979



Carl Lenhart, Pleasant City, has retired from Cambridge Tool and Die Corp. after 30 years with the firm.



JANUARY 7, 1989



Pvt. James D. Stanley, son of William D. and Karen Stanley, Cambridge, recently graduated from U.S. Army Calvary Scout Training at Fort Knox, Ky.



JANUARY 7, 1999



Joe Fowler, Cambridge Fire Department engineer and president of the local 910 Firefighters Union, recently accepted a donation of $500 from Karen Johnson, committeeman of the Disabled American Veteran's Auxiliary Chapter 28 and Chaplain Dave Hockenberry.



JANUARY 7, 2009



Wesley C. Feidner, 25, of Salesville, is among 17 cadets who began training Monday at the Ohio Wildlife Officer Training Academy in Columbus. He was hired from a pool of more than 500 applicants.