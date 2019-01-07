Cambridge



Police Dept.



Calls Monday:



4:44 a.m., alarm activation, Southgate Parkway.



2:06 a.m., alarm activation, Meadowpark Drive.



Calls Sunday:



10:19 p.m., traffic violation, Glenn Highway. Warning issued.



10:16 p.m., fire call, Southgate Parkway.



9:35 p.m., narcotics investigation, Glenn Highway.



9:07 p.m., one working headlight, Wheeling Avenue. Cited Michael J. Logwood Jr., 21, Cambridge, for a headlight violation.



5:38 p.m., one working brake light, East Wheeling Avenue. Cited Misti D. Davis, 31, Cambridge, for a brake light violation and driving while under non-compliance and 12-point suspensions.



5:20 p.m., identification card found, Sycamore Avenue.



5:19 p.m., disabled vehicle, Foster Avenue.



4:38 p.m., bank alarm, Wheeling Avenue. False alarm.



4:14 p.m., public service, Central Avenue.



3:30 p.m., medical emergency, Bedford Avenue.



3:06 p.m., suspicious activity, Stewart Avenue.



2:40 p.m., unruly juvenile broke a television, Orchard Avenue.



1:55 p.m., burglary reported, North Seventh Street. No other information available.



1:30 p.m., turn signal violation, Beatty Avenue. Cited Hilary S. Lafollette, 38, Cambridge, for driving while under a suspension.



12:47 p.m., medical emergency, North Sixth Street.



12:36 p.m., television stolen from a business, Southgate Parkway.



11:37 a.m., motor vehicle stolen, Morton Avenue.



9:06 a.m., stop bar violation, South Eighth and Grant streets. Warning issued.



6:24 a.m., female heard screaming "get off me," Wheeling Avenue. During the investigation, woman reported being attacked by her ex-boyfriend as she walked home from work. Police were unable to locate the male and requested a warrant for assault and criminal damaging be issued by the court.



12:49 a.m., female threatened a juvenile during a dispute regarding him allegedly beating a dog with a belt, North Avenue.



12:31 a.m., traffic violation, Southgate Parkway. Warning issued.



12:08 a.m., open door on parked vehicle, Wall Avenue.



Calls Saturday:



9:51 p.m., multiple reports of male falling down and yelling, Beatty Avenue; United Ambulance and officers. The male, a 15-year-old boy, was transported to Southeastern Med for treatment due to alcohol consumption.



8:12 p.m., medical emergency, Elm Street.



8:02 p.m., two-vehicle accident, Southgate Parkway; United, Cambridge FD and officers.



7:56 p.m., female suffering a medical episode, Clark Street. Officer transported the female to Southeastern Med as medical crews were busy with another call.



7:45 p.m., male entered a business in violation of a protection order, Southgate Parkway. Charged Caleb J. Reed, 20, address unavailable, with violating a protection order issued in Noble County.



7:28 p.m., traffic violation, Wheeling Avenue. Cited Brittany L.A. Garven, 28, Cambridge, for an expired registration.



7:27 p.m., fire call, East Wheeling Avenue.



7:26 p.m., traffic violation, Grant Avenue. Warning issued.



7:20 p.m., traffic violation, Wheeling Avenue. Warning issued.



7:01 p.m., traffic violation, Southgate Parkway. Cited Jonathan J. Swindle, 35, Byesville, for a speed violation.



6:30 p.m., traffic violation, Dewey Avenue.



5:56 p.m., registration violation, Wheeling Avenue. Cited Kenneth K. King, 43, Cambridge, for fictitious plates and a traffic control device violation. A passenger, Charles E. Payton III, 40, Cambridge, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, after suspected marijuana and a pipe were found in his pocket.



5:45 p.m., disabled vehicle, Steubenville Avenue.



5:26 p.m., auto accident, Southgate Parkway. Report unavailable.



4:47 p.m., medical emergency, North Fifth Street.



3:31 p.m., wanted male, Wheeling Avenue. Arrested Chance M. Moore, 25, Walhonding, and served him with a warrant for a probation violation.



3:15 p.m., traffic violation, East Eighth Street. Cited Austin J. Warford, 19, Cambridge, for a red light violation. A small amount of marijuana seized during the traffic stop was later destroyed at the police department.







Guernsey-co.



911/Sheriff



Calls Monday:



1:40 a.m., man reported he was arguing with an individual with whom he is staying the other male brandished a gun and threatened to shoot him, Clay Pike Road; Ohio State Highway Patrol and deputies.



1:09 a.m., male, 68, having difficulty breathing, Seneca Lane, Byesville; United Ambulance.



12:53 a.m., resident advised a female came onto his porch asking him to call 911, Bridgewater Road. Deputies reported the female, who was allegedly under the influence of illegal drugs and alcohol, had walked away from a nearby residence where she alleged something was going on that "scared her to death." The woman left before deputies arrived but was later located and returned home.



Calls Sunday:



11:56 p.m., male causing problems at a neighbor’s residence, Peters Avenue, Byesville.



11:41 p.m., narcotics investigation in the county jail involving a 30-year-old female inmate, Southgate Parkway.



9:51 p.m., wanted female turned herself in at the sheriff’s office, Southgate Parkway. Served Shashawana L. Keith, 24, Cambridge, with a warrant charging trafficking in or illegal use of food stamps.



9:28 p.m., suspicious male, U.S. 40/Interstate 77. Citation issued to an unidentified man.



8:39 p.m., suspicious male walking a dog down the middle of the roadway, Brick Church Road.



8:36 p.m., resident harassed by a male and female, Buffalo Mine Road.



7:44 p.m., follow-up investigation, Main Street, Pleasant City.



6:24 p.m., woman threatened by her ex-husband’s girlfriend while at work, Clay Pike Road.



6:19 p.m., traffic violation, South Sixth Street, Byesville. Warning issued.



5:51 p.m., wanted person, New Concord. Served Cara J. Walter, 34, Salesville, with a warrant charging two counts of non-support of dependents.



5:18 p.m., caller advised the neighbor’s dog attacked their dog and then her husband, Johnson Run Road.



5:14 p.m., unknown person loading cattle from caller’s property while she is out of town, Clay Pike Road.



4:22 p.m., staff at a mental healthcare facility requested assistance with a male refusing to enter the facility and speaking a crazy language, State Street, Cambridge.



4:14 p.m., civil complaint, First Street; Byesville PD.



3:56 p.m., family dispute, Mill Road. While deputies were en route, the son called to report his mother threw scissors at him.



2:07 p.m., complaint investigation, Fourteenth Street; Byesville PD.



2:06 p.m., assisted Cambridge police at the scene of a possible breaking and entering, North Seventh Street.



2:02 p.m., items stolen from a storage shed, Skyline Drive, Cambridge.



1:54 p.m., chest pains, Glenn Highway; New Concord EMS/FD and Cassell Station FD.



1:24 p.m., auto accident with debris on the roadway, Route 821 and Bartholow Lane; Byesville PD.



12:42 p.m., male, 65, suffering chest pain that is also in his left arm, North Sixth Street; United and Cambridge FD.



12:31 p.m., deputy requested, High Street, Pleasant City.



12:17 p.m., traffic violation, Morton/14th Street, Byesville.



10:25 a.m., male lying inside a tractor-trailer with the door open, Interstate 70; United, Old Washington EMS/FD and highway patrol. The truck was gone when emergency responders arrived.



10:12 a.m., suspicious female arrived at caller’s home in Jeep and asked her to call the FBI, W. Hoolet Lane. The female was advised by deputies to leave the property.



9:31 a.m., vehicle in a ditch with glass and beer cans surrounding the vehicle, Eldon Road.



9:27 a.m., suspicious vehicle with an expired 45-day tag abandoned in the weeds near a well site, Shannon Run Road.



8:20 a.m., male, 63, with a high fever unable to walk, Stockdale Road; Antrim EMS and United Ambulance.



8:05 a.m., traffic violation, U.S. 40.



6:12 a.m., traffic control device violation, Route 209. Warning issued.



5:09 a.m., highway patrol requested K-9 assistance, Interstate 70.



5:05 a.m., traffic violation, Interstate 70. Warning issued.



4:50 a.m., marked lanes violation, Interstate 70. Warning issued.



4:22 a.m., vehicle in the median, Interstate 70; highway patrol and deputies.



2:51 a.m., traffic violation, Country Club Road.



2:21 a.m., suspicious vehicle, South Fifth Street, Byesville. Occupants engaged in a consensual encounter checked OK.



2:04 a.m., vehicle defect, Routes 821 and 146. Warning issued.



12:51 a.m., well being check, Clay Pike Road.



Calls Saturday:



11:40 p.m., Byesville resident reported talking to a female who advised her husband was in possession of a gun wanting to commit suicide at a Granville residence because she is leaving him; Licking County Sheriff’s Office. Local authorities remained on the telephone with the female until deputies arrived.



8:18 p.m., assisted Cambridge police at a traffic accident, Southgate Parkway.



7:09 p.m., vehicle believed to have been driven by an intoxicated male struck a pole, Cadiz Road; Antrim EMS/FD, Old Washington EMS/FD and highway patrol.



7:06 p.m., vehicle blocking a business, Main Street; Byesville PD.



6:42 p.m., vehicle on fire, Robins Road; Senecaville FD and highway patrol.



5:33 p.m., male threatened caller’s son after throwing items inside the residence, South Fifth Street; Byesville PD.



4:57 p.m., resident reported he is tired of the every day odor of "weed" because someone is smoking marijuana every day, Meadowbrook Drive, Byesville.



4:44 p.m., female, 80, having difficulty breathing, North Fifth Street; United and Cambridge FD.



3:19 p.m., traffic violation with a citation issued, South Second and Main Street; Byesville PD.