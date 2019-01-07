GREEN In an anticipated move, the Green Local Schools Board of Education held the first reading of a renewal levy which will appear on the May election.

The five-year levy, which is not a tax increase, will continue the collection of $4.1 million each year. The levy is needed for the continued operation of the school system. The board voted unanimously to pass the resolution.

The board accepted the donations from the following organizations or individuals: Traveling Classrooms donated $1,000 to Green Middle School. "Green Moms" donated $1,300 to the district's family support specialists for gifts to help needy Green families. A 10-foot by 10-foot storage unit to store collected items for Green families in need for nine months starting in January which will be collected by district family support specialists. The value of the storage unit is $97 per month. The final donation accepted was for $3,000 of furniture and household items donated by Larry and Sherry Herdlick to the district family support specialists.

The board also approved the Goodyear Corporation STEM Grant (Fund 019) which was obtained by Paula Warner. This will provide alternate funding for certain projects.

The board passed the Consent Calendar without objection. Highlights included the retirement of teacher Julie Hensch, who was praised by Superintendent Jeffrey Miller for her many years of service. The board hired Mark Geis as the new head football coach for Green High School. It is hoped that he will be able to turn around the football program which has struggled since joining the Federal League.

Miller also praised Air Force JROTC Capt. David Welhouse and Chief William Karasko after the approval for the continuation of the program, citing their hard work and dedication in helping the program meet the needs of the students. This will be effective for the new year as of July 1, 2019.

In other business:

- The Board approved a resolution making the week of Jan. 20-26 Public Education Week.

- The superintendent and treasurer recommended that the Board approve the solicitation of bids to improve the the district vestibules.

- It was recommended that the Board approve a three year agreement with Sys Cloud for online backup, data loss prevention, data compliance, and security of G Suite (Google Services) for $13,590 per year, which reflects a 10 percent discount per year and a guarenteeed rate lock for a three year period. This will come out of permanent improvement funds and is a real time back-up system.

- The Board also approved the school academic calendar 2019-20. School will start Aug. 21 and the last day will be May 29.

- The Board approved the purchase of two used passenger buses from Rush Truck Center for $62,990.

- The Board approved a Letter of Understanding between the Board and Green Local Association of School Support (Glass) related to attendance bonus.

- In its final business item the Board approved the purchase of five acres of land and a building on Boettler Road.

The next Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 in the Central Administration Building for an organizational meeting, followed by the regular Board meeting at 6:30 p.m.