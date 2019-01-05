The annual Men and Boys Sausage and Sauerkraut Dinner will be held Jan. 28 at The Chapel in Marlboro. Dinner is served from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with guest speaker J.D. Bergman taking the platform at 7:15 p.m.



Bergman will share from his experience the importance of making right decisions in life. He will also share the value of a dynamic faith.



Bergman reached the pinnacle of success only after heartbreaking near misses and perceived failures that defined an otherwise stellar early career. He is a first team all-state high school running back and multiple state wrestling champion who enjoyed great success as an Ohio State University wrestler. Eventually, Bergman stood on the podium as a several time national champion in an Olympic wrestling career that spanned almost a decade after graduating from college.



Tickets for the meal are $10 at the door. To reserve a ticket, call 330-935-0132, ext. 1220. Tickets may be pre-purchased using cash, check or credit card.



There is no charge for attending to meet and hear J.D. Bergman. Tickets are sold only for the meal portion of the event.



The Chapel in Marlboro is located at 8700 S.R. 619 in Marlboro, between Hartville and Alliance. Call 330-935-0132 for further information.