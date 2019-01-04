Sentencings for felony convictions handed down the week of Dec. 17 included:



Alyssa Baumgartner, 25, Orrville, aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine); 18 months probation and 80 hours of community service.



Donald Snell, 40, Wooster, burglary; 18 months in prison, with credit for 79 days served.



Tommy Joe Collins, 31, Rittman, theft from a person in a protected class; 30 days in jail.



Jeremy Emmons, 29, Wooster, aggravated possession of drugs; six months in prison.



Brittany Wenger, 30, Orrville, aggravated possession of drugs; six months in prison.



Brittany Wenger, 30, Orrville aggravated possession of drugs; six months in prison, concurrent to above sentence.



Brittany Wenger, 30, Orrville possession of heroin; six months in prison, concurrent to above sentences.



Brittany Wenger, 30, Orrville aggravated possession of drugs; six months in prison, concurrent to above sentences.



Brittany Wenger, 30, Orrville aggravated possession of drugs; six months in prison, concurrent to above sentences.



Brandy Ann Franklin, 26, Orrville, failure to provide notice of change of address; one year in prison.



Jason Kiplinger, 34, Ashland, grand theft of a motor vehicle; two years probation and 50 hours of community service.