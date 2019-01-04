The Portage County Senior Center is looking for any area seniors who might be interested in learning about the popular game "Mahjong."



Mahjong players or those interested in learning how to play, should call the center at 330-297-3456 so it can be determined if there is enough interest to pursue instruction.



For more information on this or other activities, call 330-297-3456. The senior center is located at 705 Oakwood St. (Floor G) in Ravenna and offers everything from Tai Chi to billiards, bingo, painting and drawing class, exercise classes, and educational programs.



Those attending celebrate throughout the year with lots of themed parties, so there’s something for all Portage County area seniors to enjoy.