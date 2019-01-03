The Calico Hearts Quilt Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Maplewood Christian Church, 7300 S.R. 88 in Ravenna.



As part of the activities for the evening, each person is asked to bring one yard of batik fabric in their favorite color.



The program for the evening will be "What To Do With Scraps." Members are asked to bring any unused scraps they would like to share with other guild members.



The guild, which was established in 1984, meets the second Tuesday of each month. Anyone interested in quilting may attend. The group welcomes new members. For additional information, contact Janis Hittle at 330-297-9286 or janhittle@aol.com.