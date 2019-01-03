Between being a mom of three, owning a company, offering private fitness training and classes at Anna Maria, Aurora resident Courtney Micatrotto decided she needed to have a central hub from which to operate.

“I needed everything to be consolidated in one space,” she said. “I wanted to take all my passions and house them in one area.”

That “one area” is Meraki Active Studio, located at 33 N. Chillicothe Road in Aurora, and it opened last month after a rather extensive renovation process, which Micatrotto said she and her husband, Tommy, undertook in their free time since last spring.

She hosted a grand opening celebration last month with a ribbon-cutting, marking the end of a renovation that became a family pastime and marking the beginning of a new chapter in her business life. Her children, Marcus, 3, Niko, 7 and Lila, 9, pitched in as the space was gutted, adding new walls, taking others down, adding fresh paint and wooden flooring for the fitness studio.

“They helped me knock down walls when we were down here; they helped me paint,” she said of her children.

For Micatrotto, the studio is more than a place to come to work; it’s a home for her passions to coalesce. As the Owner of Boobs and Belly, a fitness apparel line for pregnant women, she has two business focuses, and her fitness classes and one-on-one sessions had her driving all over.

“Meraki is a word modern Greeks use to describe leaving a piece of yourself in your work,” she said. “I always try to leave myself in my work.”

For now, that means producing two lines of clothing, Boobs and Belly and Meraki Active Wear, and running what she describes as a “boutique fitness studio.”

In this case, that means small classes ranging from just five to eight members, offering Micatrotto a chance to get to know her clients well.

“This is a niche that I really enjoy because you can get to know the clients,” she said. “If there’s a class that we’re teaching and everyone gets their own modifications, everyone feels more comfortable in class, and that allows us to help them better achieve their results and whatever their goals may be.”

There is currently one other fitness trainer, Andrea Mucci, but the goal is to hire one or two more “to add night classes and weekend options,” said Micatrotto.

Micatrotto has about 15 years’ experience in fitness training, gaining certification as a Pilates instructor in 2003, followed by personal training, as well as pre- and post-natal training certifications.

“My clients range from, I would say, 30s to 70s,” she said. “Then I have my 90-year-olds at Anna Maria.”

She offers Pilates, interval training and personal training for a variety of populations. She also wants to add a summer program for kids.

“We want to offer some sort of self-defense program in here,” she said. “That would be one of my goals, particularly for girls. You want your girls to be protected and strong.”

On the textile side of her business life, Micatrotto said she takes on small production jobs as needed which help provide a regular revenue stream.

One of those side hustle, textile jobs is a little more personal for Micatrotto than others. Seeing her mother’s entrepreneurial zeal, Lila decided she wanted to start a business, as well, and that business is producing nightgowns for girls.

“The cool thing is that Lila tries to pick fabrics that appeal to all different tastes,” said Micatrotto. “She had 10 orders for Christmas and has made $500 so far.”

The hook for the 3- to 12-year-old nightwear set: butterfly wings. And not just butterfly wings, but detachable ones. Micatrotto said she helped Lila create a website and logo for the fledgling business, L Heart Fashion.

