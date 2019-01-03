JANUARY 3, 1959



Frank Cosby, employee of the Cambridge Lumber Co. for 13 years has retired.



JANUARY 3, 1969



Churches of New Concord are sponsoring a series of study classes for high school youth on sex education and moral responsibility on the theme, "Fit to be Tied.



JANUARY 3, 1979



Carolyn Tillett is named assistant treasurer at Cambridge Production Credit Association. She has been with PCA for 11 years.



JANUARY 3, 1989



Karen Sue and Ivan Hickenbottom, Kimbolton, were honored as Premiere Quality milk producers at the 1988 annual delegate meeting of Milk Marketing Inc.



JANUARY 3, 1999



The Bobcats' inside duo of Brad Dehays and Aaron Davenport were key in the victory in Guernsey County Rivalry, Meadowbrook. Dehays, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound All-Ohio football player, had his second big game in three outings, scoring 17 points. The 6-foot-7 Davenport scored 16 points.



JANUARY 3, 2009



The employees of the Area Agency on Aging Region 9 (AAA9) recently voted Elaine Butch of St. Clairsville as its "Employee of the Year for 2008."