Local nutrition sites for Meals on Wheels are North Industry Christian Church, 425 45th St., Canton; Indian Run Manor, Waynesburg; Louisville Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St. Louisville, OH 44641; and Canton YMCA, 231 Sixth St. For more information, call 330-832-7220.



The menu for Jan. 7-11 is as follows:



Monday: tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, juice, Mandarin oranges.



Tuesday: Mexican rice and chicken wrap, sliced carrots, peas, fresh fruit.



Wednesday: sausage/peppers/onions, scalloped potatoes, lima beans, applesauce.



Thursday: Swedish meatballs, noodles, green beans, juice, pineapple.



Friday: chili, corn muffin, juice, pears.



Margarine is served with all breads. Milk choices include skim, 2 percent or chocolate. All canned fruits are packed in juice. Please note that substitutions may need to be made.