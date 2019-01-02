The Barnesville Library recently added new items to its shelves:



Memorials and honors — Donation made in memory of Margy L. Iams given by Charles and Janice Lantz; Down By The River by Andrew Weiner, in honor of Ronnie Preston (Grandpa) given by Justin, Brandi, Madyson and Kennedy.



Fiction — The Light Before Day by Suzanne Woods Fisher, inspirational; Death By Vanilla Latte by Alex Erickson. mystery; Body & Soul by John Harvey, mystery; An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green, science fiction; First Person by Richard Flanagan; Shallow Grave by Karen Harper; Favorite Sons by Robin Yocum; Tiffany Blues by M.J. Rose; It All Falls Down by Sheena Kamal; Jar Of Hearts by Jennifer Hillier.



Non-Fiction — An Illustrated History Of Tractors & Farm Machinery by John Carroll; 150 Best Waffle Maker Recipes: From Sweet To Savory by Marilyn Haugen; Vegan 100: Over 100 Incredible Recipes From Avant-Garde Vegan by Gaz Oakley; Hike It Baby: 100 Awesome Outdoor Adventures With Babies And Toddlers by Shanti Hodges; The Drought Resilent Farm by Dale Strickler.



Children’s — Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens, young adult; The State Of Grace by Rachael Lucas, young adult; Meet The Sky by McCall Hoyle, young adult; The Unofficial Guide To Building Farms In Minecraft by Jill & Sam Keppeler; The Unofficial Guide To Building Bridges In Minecraft by Ryan Nagelhout; A Home In The Barn by Margaret Wise Brown; The Great Dictionary Caper by Judy Sierra; It’s Show And Tell Dexter by Lindsay Ward; Brobarians by Lindsay Ward; Don’t Forget Dexter by Lindsay Ward; Zoo / Boardbook; Sea / Boardbook; A Horse’s Best Friend by Dandi Daley Mackall; Horse Gentler In Training by Dandi Daley Mackall.



Book on CD — Pandemic by Robin Cook; and Of Blood And Bone by Nora Roberts.



DVDs — Venom; The House With A Clock In The Walls; Fahrenheit 11/9; Little Women; Smallfoot.