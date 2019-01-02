Officials of the Newcomerstown Public Library said the "International Christmas" program on Dec. 21 drew quite a crowd, with some 400 patrons being counted for the day and including 170 just for the program. The Library offered Christmas experiences from other countries. Children were provided with understanding of traditions, crafts, foods, prizes, and an overall festive fun time. Officials said there were 11 staff and public volunteers and several staff members helping with the program and there were many others who donated food plus time for cooking. The Green Screen photographer was Sydney Ianniello from the Coshocton County area. Officials said she is a local teen who has recently purchased her own photography equipment and "did a fantastic job." Her photos are on the library's Facebook page. Santa Claus was provided by another local talent, Vane Scott.