The Alliance Family YMCA will begin its Youth Basketball skills sessions scheduled for Jan. 5 for girls and boys in grades first and second, and third and fourth to be held on Saturdays. Scrimmages will begin on Feb. 2. Fees will be $25 for members, $50 for nonmembers.



The Alliance Family YMCA will also begin its Youth Travel Basketball league which is scheduled to do a skills evaluation on Dec. 22. This program is for girls and boys in grades fifth and sixth. Fees will be $35 for members plus $15 jersey fee, $70 for nonmembers plus jersey fee.



Girls Volleyball Camp it is scheduled to begin on Jan. 4 for girls in fifth and sixth grade to be held on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. Scrimmages games with Minerva YMCA. Fees will be $10 for members, $25 for nonmembers.



The Alliance Family YMCA puts Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy mind, body and spirit for all, building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.